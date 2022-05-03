After a tough week on the diamond last week the Waverly Tigers bounced back, notching a 15-0 five inning win over Portsmouth West on Monday night.
Nine different Tigers had a hit in the game, and 11 Tigers reached base. Alex Boles limited the Senators to a pair of hits in 4.1 innings on the mound.
“We had Alex (Boles) on the bump, and he was throwing a bunch of strikes. We scored early, which always gives your pitcher and defense some confidence so they can relax,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble.
“We’ve been working hard through some injuries. We hit up and down through the lineup today and put some runs on the board, and that’s what you want to see heading into the tournament.”
After Portsmouth West went down in order to begin the game, Cristian Mossbarger started out the bottom half of the inning with a base hit. L.T. Jordan then singled to put runners on first and third. Mossbarger would then score on a passed ball to give Waverly a 1-0 lead. Dawson Shoemaker then walked, and JT Barnett was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Alex Boles singled on the next at-bat, knocking in two runs as Waverly took a 3-0 lead. Barnett scored on a sacrifice fly out by Peyton Harris as the Tigers took a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Alex Boles then struck back-to-back batters out in the top of the second inning for the final two outs, as West would go down in order.
Jordan walked with an out in the bottom of the second and came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Shoemaker as the Tigers held a 5-0 advantage. Tanner Nichols and Creed Smith both beat out infield singles in the bottom of the third inning with two outs. They would then come around to score on a two-RBI double by Mossbarger as Waverly took a 7-0 lead.
The Senators singled with one out in the top of the fourth but Waverly turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
The Tigers would then score eight runs in the bottom of the inning. After Jase Hurd and Shoemaker walked to begin the inning, Hurd then came around to score on a double by Barnett. Shoemaker scored on a sacrifice fly by Boles as the Tigers took a 9-0 lead. Peyton Harris then singled, scoring Barnett giving Waverly a 10-0 lead. Waverly then loaded the bases before Mossbarger collected his third and fourth RBIs of the game on a double and Waverly took a 12-0 lead. Shoemaker then tallied an RBI with a walk before Trevan King singled to score a pair of runs, as Waverly led 15-0 after four innings.
“We have to get our tournament stuff turned in Wednesday night, and this was a big win for us. We needed to come out and play well, and I’m proud of the whole team, especially our seniors. We have Tank McGuin, J.T. Barnett, Dawson Shoemaker, Cristian Mossbarger and Trevon King. All five are good kids and we’ll miss them,” mentioned Noble.
The Senators reached on a base hit and an error in the fifth but that would be all for the Senators, as the Tigers earned the shutout victory.
Cristian Mossbarger led the Tigers at the plate going 3-4 with 2 singles, a double, and 4 RBIs. L.T. Jordan was 1-2 with a single, stolen base, a pair of walks and scored three runs. Dawson Shoemaker was 1-1 with a single, three walks, a stolen base and 2 RBIs. J.T. Barnett was 1-2 with a double and RBI, while Alex Boles was 1-3 with base hit and 3 RBIs.
Peyton Harris was 1-2 with a base hit and 2 RBIs, and Tanner Nichols was 1-2 with a single and scored a pair of runs. Creed Smith was 1-1 with a single, a walk and scored two runs. Trevan King was 1-1 with 2 RBIs and a single. Jase Hurd reached on an error and fielder’s choice and scored a run. Tank McGuin reached base on a hit by pitch. The Tigers finished the game with 11 hits.
Alex Boles faced 14 batters on the mound, striking out six and allowed two hits in 4.1 innings. Cristian Mossbarger tossed .2 of an inning collecting a strikeout.
Waverly will now travel to take on Oak Hill Wednesday and then host Valley on Thursday to finish SOC II conference play.
“We have Oak Hill Wednesday, and hopefully (we will) get another one (win) and let the chips fall where they may,” said Noble about the upcoming tournament draw.
