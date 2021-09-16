Three more wins, two of the close variety, were the order of the week for the Waverly Lady Tigers on the tennis court.
On Monday, the team made the trek to Vinton County and came away with a 3-2 triumph, rolling in singles action.
In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker won 6-0, 6-1. In No. 2 singles, Blossom Smith took a 6-2, 6-1 victory. In No. 3 singles, Kaelyn Linn cruised, matching Barker's winning score of 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, Greenlee Thacker and Maddy Davis suffered a loss in the No. 1 match 3-6, 4-6. In No. 2 doubles, Krittika Kaur and Maggie Harris had a three-set battle, but ultimately lost 6-3, 4-6, 10-12 (10-point tie break).
"Our doubles matches were good," said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. "We just came up a bit short … good thing singles won a combined 36 games to 5!"
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers returned home and defeated the visiting Unioto Lady Shermans 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker won 6-0, 6-1. Blossom Smith took the No. 2 match 6-3, 6-2. Once again, in No. 3 singles, Kaelyn Linn won by the same score as Barker, finishing with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Maggi Armstrong and Sophie Thomas took a 6-4, 7-5 win. In No. 2 doubles, Krittaka Kaur and Maggie Harris had a much easier match than the previous night, taking the victory 6-0, 6-1.
"It was another dominant night for singles players and two doubles got in on the action tonight," said Morrison. "One doubles had a good match — very close and were able to pull it out! We had our lineup jumbled a bit again tonight, but it worked."
On Thursday evening at home while battling swarms of flying bugs, the Lady Tigers picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Minford with Kaelyn Linn securing the No. 3 singles win to give her team the contest.
At No. 1 singles, Barker suffered a loss in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6. In the No. 2 singles match, Blossom Smith also was dealt a loss 3-6, 3-6.
The two doubles teams were playing on the other two courts to start the evening's games. In No. 1 doubles, Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong won 6-2, 6-3. In No. 2 doubles, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas took a 6-2, 6-1 win.
That left the pressure on for Linn to deliver in No. 3 singles when a court became available. Linn sealed the team victory with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph.
"Doubles played solid tonight and got us two routine wins," said Morrison. "It came down to Kaelyn. She won the first set easily, and then had to hold off her opponent for the 6-4 win to clinch the match."
Those results saw Waverly improve to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference play. The next match is Tuesday at home versus Notre Dame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.