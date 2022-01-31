After a very rough outing against the visiting Zane Trace Pioneers Friday night, the Piketon Redstreaks bounced back in their road game at Paint Valley on Saturday.
The lanky lineup of the Pioneers made it difficult for Piketon to get anything going offensively, resulting in a 48-31 loss in Friday night's home tilt. But on Saturday, the Redstreaks more than doubled those points, defeating the Bearcats 63-57.
Prior to the weekend's games, Zane Trace and Paint Valley both had two losses at the top of the Scioto Valley Conference basketball standings. After the Saturday night SVC slate of games had concluded, the Pioneers moved into first place alone at 9-2, followed by Paint Valley in second place at 7-3 and Piketon and Unioto tied for third at 8-4.
For one half of play in Friday night's battle with the Pioneers, the Piketon defense kept the score within striking distance. But the second half was a different story.
Throughout the first quarter, every time the Pioneers moved ahead, the Redstreaks had an answer. The teams tied at 2, 4 and 9 with Piketon coming from behind each time. The 9-9 tie came after Piketon senior Kydan Potts hit a three-pointer. Then freshman Garrett Legg connected on the next three-ball after a Pioneer turnover to give the Streaks a 12-9 advantage. It ended up being Piketon's last lead. The Pioneers had an answering triple to knot the score at 12-12.
The first 1:30 of the second quarter clicked off with each team missing three shots. Then Zane Trace's Adam Ramsey was fouled on a three-pointer, hitting the shot and the ensuing free throw. Two Piketon turnovers followed, as the Pioneers added five more points, completing a 9-0 run to go up 21-12. Scoring from Piketon seniors Tra Swayne and Levi Gullion cut it to four, 23-19, and then to 27-23 at the half.
The Pioneers scored a minute into the third quarter to go up 29-23. The next three minutes ticked off the clock without either team scoring. Then the Pioneers added five more points to increase the lead to 34-23. With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Piketon freshman Declan Davis drove through traffic for a layup to break his team's drought. The Pioneers followed with back-to-back baskets before Gullion did the same for the Streaks. Another three-pointer from Zane Trace ended the third quarter, and pushed the lead to 12, 41-29.
Davis scored first to open the fourth quarter for the Redstreaks to cut the lead to 10, 41-31. But his basket was the only offense Piketon could generate the rest of the frame. The Streaks finished 1-for-8 from the floor and 0-for-3 from the line during the final eight minutes.
Piketon's defense continued to work even though offense was a struggle.
Zane Trace did not score against the Streaks for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter quarter. With less than four minutes remaining, the Pioneers broke through with a seven-point run to close the 48-31 win.
"The aggressor wins most of the time, especially in high school sports. The aggressor believes they can win the whole time. We were on the backs of our heels the whole night," said Piketon coach Kyle Miller after the game.
"You could see it in our body language and in our faces. I think my biggest disappointment was behavior. It starts with me, but it was behavior to calls, behavior to struggles and lack of belief in what we practiced and what we were trying to do. This was after we probably had our best week of practice this past week."
For Piketon, Swayne finished with 13 points, scoring all of those in the first half. Gullion added eight points. For the Pioneers, Xzander Ream led with 18 points, followed by Kyle Stonerock with 10 and Nalin Robinson with nine.
Miller and his coaching staff had plans for a Saturday walk-through before heading to Paint Valley. The result was much better, as the Redstreaks gained the lead on the hosting Bearcats and held it for a 63-57 win.
Piketon built a lead in the first quarter, 15-11, and extended it to 32-23 at the half. Coming out of the break, Piketon senior Brady Coreno led his team with eight points in the third quarter, followed by seven from Tra Swayne. The Streaks took a 49-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Coreno and Brent McGuire each scored four points in a balanced fourth quarter. The Streaks went 10-for-13 from the line in the final eight minutes to seal the 63-57 win.
Swayne finished with 17 points to lead Piketon, followed by Levi Gullion with 13 points and Coreno with 12 points. Paint Valley was led by Dax Estep with 19 points, followed by Connor Free with 13 points.
With the weekend's results, Piketon improved to 10-8 overall. The Redstreaks were set to head to Lynchburg-Clay on Tuesday. Then they will return home to take on Huntington Friday.
BOX SCORE:
Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
Zane Trace @ Piketon
ZTHS - 12 15 14 7 - 45
PHS - 12 11 6 2 - 31
ZANE TRACE (45) — B. Nichols 1 0 0-0 2, T. Edler 0 0 0-0 0, C. Hill 0 0 0-0 0, Bray Jarrell 0 0 0-0 0, D. Baker 3 0 1-2 7, A. Ramsey 0 0 0-0 0, N. Robinson 3 0 3-3 9, X. Ream 1 5 1-1 18, K. Stonerock 5 0 0-0 10, C. Langley 0 0 0-0 0, Brock Jarrell 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 5-6 45.
PIKETON (31) — Levi Gullion 2 1 1-2 8, Brent McGuire 0 0 0-2 0, Tra Swayne 5 1 0-0 13, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 1 0-0 3, Garrett Legg 0 1 0-0 2, Declan Davis 2 0 0-0 4, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Weston Bloss 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 4 1-3 31.
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Piketon @ Paint Valley
PHS - 15 17 17 14 - 63
PVHS - 11 12 15 19 - 57
PIKETON (63) — Levi Gullion 1 3 2-2 13, Brent McGuire 3 0 2-2 8, Tra Swayne 4 2 3-8 17, Brady Coreno 1 2 4-5 12, Kydan Potts 0 1 4-4 7 Owen Armstrong 0 1 0-0 3, Declan Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 10 17-21 63.
PAINT VALLEY (57) — C. Cooper 3 0 0-1 6, T. Mettler 0 1 0-0 3, C. Miller 1 1 2-2 7, C. Grubb 0 3 0-0 9, B. Parker 0 0 0-0 0, D. Estep 8 1 0-1 19, C. Free 4 0 5-8 13, TOTALS 16 6 7-12 57.
