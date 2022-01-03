After falling behind by double digits early, Piketon fought back against the visiting Northwest Mohawks on Dec. 30 — the last basketball game of 2021 for either team. In the end, Piketon fell just short, suffering a 36-33 loss to the visitors.
All five of Northwest’s starters hit in the opening quarter with Audrey Knittel having seven of her team’s 18 points to lead the charge. For Piketon, Kennedy Jenkins, Jazz Lamerson and Natalie Cooper each provided a bucket, as the Lady Streaks trailed 18-6.
It was like a switch was flipped in the second quarter, as Piketon bounded back by outscoring the Mohawks 17-5 to bring the game to a 23-23 tie at the break. Ava Jenkins had Northwest’s only field goal during that stretch, as the other three points came from the line. Piketon was led by the duo of Lamerson and Jenkins, who combined to score 13 of the points. Cooper and Laney Brown each added a bucket.
The second half was a low scoring battle between the two squads, as both hoped to take control. Northwest was able to get the edge by outscoring Piketon 10-5 in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 33-28. The Lady Streaks put up five points in the fourth with Lamerson and Jenkins providing buckets, but Northwest was able to hold and add three more points to win 36-33.
In the loss, Lamerson led Piketon with 15 points, followed by Kennedy Jenkins with 12 points. Knittel led Northwest with 11 points, followed by Ava Jenkins with eight points.
Piketon dropped to 4-8 overall with the loss. The Lady Redstreaks got back into Scioto Valley Conference action on Tuesday at Paint Valley. They will travel to Westfall Thursday evening.
NHS — 18 5 10 3 — 36
PHS — 6 17 5 5 — 33
NORTHWEST (36) — Ava Jenkins 2 1 1-4 8, Faith Jewett 3 0 0-0 6, Reagan Lewis 0 1 2-6 5, Audrey Knittel 4 0 3-4 11, Kloe Montgomery 2 0 2-4 6, TOTALS 11 2 8-18 36.
PIKETON (33) — Kennedy Jenkins 6 0 0-0 12, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-2 0, Jazz Lamerson 4 1 4-6 15, Natalie Cooper 2 0 0-3 4, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Laney Brown 1 0 0-0 2, Sadie Bear 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 1 4-11 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.