Heading into this weekend's tournament draw, the Waverly Lady Tigers have given themselves a strong resume.
Outside of a second loss to Wheelersburg, which is ranked eighth in the latest Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll, the Waverly Lady Tigers have continued rolling through the season, improving to 16-3 overall. Waverly's other loss came against South Webster, but the Lady Tigers avenged it with a five-set win in recent action. The Lady Tigers and the South Webster Lady Jeeps are now tied for second place in the Southern Ohio Conference Division III standings at 10-3.
Statistically, the Lady Tigers have been led by a roster made up of players from all four grades.
On Sept. 17, the Lady Tigers picked up a 3-1 win over West (25-6, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11).
In that win, junior Carli Knight powered her way to 19 kills and 17 digs. Freshman Kelli Stewart recorded 8 kills and 14 digs. Sophomore Sarah Thompson had similar numbers with 8 kills, 12 digs, and a block. Sophomore Annie Silcott had a strong serving night with 14 points, including two aces. She also had 6 kills and 11 digs. Senior Hailie Silcott provided 34 assists and added 13 digs. Junior Avery Davis recorded 5 digs. Senior Mattie Elliott served more than a set-worth of points herself, scoring 26 points with six aces, while adding 8 digs. Waverly's junior varsity also won their match in three sets.
Then on Sept. 19, the Lady Tigers followed it up with their big 3-2 (19-25, 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 15-8) road win at South Webster.
A post from the Waverly volleyball Twitter account shared the following: "Unbelievably proud of our team tonight! Beat South Webster in 5 sets after losing the first 2! Such a great group that worked incredibly hard tonight!"
In that win, Knight recorded 13 kills and 22 digs. Sarah Thompson also had 13 kills to go along with 6 blocks, 19 digs, and served 3 aces. Kelli Stewart provided 9 kills and 19 digs. Annie Silcott added 6 kills, 3 blocks, and 9 digs. Hailie Silcott gave out 42 assists and found time to add five kills and 20 digs. Mattie Elliott patrolled the net with 4 kills and 5 blocks. Davis added 7 digs from the back row.
With that win, the Lady Tigers moved into a tie for second place in the SOC. Waverly followed it up by winning the Pike County Quad tournament on Sept. 21 (previously covered in the Sept. 25, 2019 edition of the News Watchman).
However, then the Lady Tigers had to face Wheelersburg, losing in 3 sets (10-25, 8-25, 13-25). Kills for Waverly came from Stewart (5), Thompson (3), Knight (2), Annie Silcott (1) and Hailie Silcott (1). Annie Silcott also recorded a block. Digs came from Knight (9), Hailie Silcott (6), Annie Silcott (6), Avery Davis (4) and Mattie Elliott (2). Hailie Silcott also handed out 9 assists.
Starting the month of October in the right direction, the Lady Tigers overcame a slow start to defeat Minford 3-1 (11-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17) on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1.
Knight led the team in kills with 22 and digs with 23. Hailie Silcott had a busy night, handing out 33 assists while 22 digs and 6 kills. Thompson had 6 kills, 3 blocks, and 9 digs. Elliott controlled the net with 5 kills and 4 blocks. Annie Silcott had 4 kills, 19 digs, and 2 ace serves. Stewart provided 3 kills, 13 digs and 5 assists. Davis added 7 digs. The JV team also won in two sets.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Lady Tigers defeated Valley in 3 sets 25-17, 25-8, 25-15). Knight leveled 15 kills, 1 block, and 17 digs. Thompson recorded 10 kills, 2 blocks, and 2 aces. Annie Silcott had 9 kills and 13 digs. Elliott added 3 kills and 3 blocks. Stewart had 3 kills and 3 aces. Silcott handed out 44 assists, while adding 2 kills and 12 digs. Audrey Barnett added 3 digs. Delaney Tackett had two digs and two assists. The JV team also won in two sets.
The Lady Tigers will head to Oak Hill Tuesday night, return home to face Northwest on Wednesday and then go to Eastern Thursday.
