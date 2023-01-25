Despite a balanced scoring attack and a close game from beginning to end, the Piketon Redstreaks fell short in their road basketball contest at Southeastern, suffering a 57-53 defeat Tuesday evening.
Piketon gained the early advantage, taking a 13-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Brent McGuire and Garrett Legg had two buckets each, Declan Davis drained a three-pointer, and Gabe Lamerson had a basket as well.
The second frame saw the Panthers cut into the lead, but Piketon still maintained the edge, 24-22, at the half. Davis led the charge offensively for the Streaks, scoring eight of their 11 points. Weston Bloss rounded it out with a triple.
The Panthers outdistanced the Streaks by three points in the third quarter, 18-15, to go ahead by one, 40-39. Scoring for Piketon, Lamerson and Legg both had a pair of buckets, Bloss converted an old-fashioned three-point play, and Owen Armstrong and Davis had one basket each.
Once again, Southeastern outscored Piketon by three in the fourth quarter to secure the four-point win. The Panthers sealed their 57-53 victory on the foul line. They connected on 10-of-15 freebies with Lane Williams going 6-of-8 to lead the charge. For Piketon, Legg and McGuire scored four more points each. Bloss added a bucket and a free throw, Lamerson hit two freebies, and Bo Henry broke into the scoring column with a basket.
Piketon's balanced scoring attack saw Davis finish with 13 points, followed by Legg with 12, Bloss with nine, McGuire with eight and Lamerson with seven. Southeastern was balanced as well with Connor Smith and Carter Fisher scoring 12 each, while Williams and RJ Cartwright had nine each.
With the loss, Piketon drops to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The Redstreaks traveled to Zane Trace to take on the league-leading Pioneers on Friday. Then on Tuesday, they will head to Whiteoak to take on the Wildcats in non-league action.
