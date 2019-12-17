On a night where it seemed like Piketon’s basket had a lid on it, the Redstreaks couldn’t ever seem to get going against the visiting Unioto Shermans.
The Redstreaks dropped their Saturday night Scioto Valley Conference bout by 10, 44-34, to Unioto to move to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the SVC.
It was a low-scoring game from start to finish. But the Redstreaks did manage to gain an edge in the opening quarter. Chris Chandler provided the only two field goals for the Streaks with a bucket and a three-pointer. Sophomore Tra Swayne had the remaining points from the line, hitting 3-of-4. That kept the Redstreaks ahead 8-7.
The Shermans moved ahead by outscoring Piketon 11-5 to take an 18-13 lead at the half. Swayne and Tyree Harris each provided a basket for the Streaks, while Brody Fuller was 1-of-2 from the line.
It was a similar story in the third quarter, as the Redstreaks were outscored 14-7 by the Shermans to fall behind 32-20. Harris and Gullion each had a bucket, while Chandler connected from outside.
Unioto started the scoring in the fourth quarter to push the lead up to 14, 34-20. The lead hovered around 12 to 16 until midway through when the Redstreaks put together a string of threes. First, it was Harris who drove inside and fired the ball out to Gullion for the first trifecta of the fourth quarter, 40-27. Then Swayne secured a defensive rebound and followed with Piketon’s next triple, cutting the Unioto lead down to 10, 40-30. The Shermans took a timeout with 2:24 to go, and then came back with a responding bucket. Harris then hit a three-pointer of his own, cutting the lead down to nine, 42-33.
After a Unioto miss, the Streaks secured another defensive rebound, getting the chance to pull closer. Gullion tried to drive through the paint, drawing contact to give himself the opportunity to shoot free throws. Gullion went to the line and hit the second of two freebies, cutting the lead down to eight with 56.5 seconds to play, 42-34. But the Redstreaks couldn’t get closer.
Chandler fouled out with 35.7 seconds to play, putting Sherman Cameron Debord on the line. Debord hit both of his free throws, extending the lead to 10, 44-34, and bringing the scoring to an end.
For Piketon, Chandler and Swayne each finished with 10 points to lead the way. Unioto was led by Isaac Little and Reece Wheeler with 12 points each.
“We weren’t ourselves all night. We did so many things to hurt ourselves. I thought our body language was bad for the first time all season, and that includes me as well. We don’t want to do things that way,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
“For the most part, our kids have applied everything we taught them in this short part of the season up until tonight. Give credit to Unioto. They brought it out of us. For whatever reason, we decided to revert back to things we tried to shore up in the preseason.”
The Redstreaks will head to Southeastern Friday night before returning home Saturday to take on Adena.
“Southeastern is fairly young. I think they return three starters. They play hard,” said Miller, looking at Friday night’s matchup.
UHS - 7 11 14 12 - 44
PHS - 8 5 7 14 - 34
UNIOTO (44) — Cameron Debord 0 0 2-2 2, Nate Keiser 0 2 0-0 6, Carson Debord 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Little 2 1 6-7 12, Josh Lambert 3 0 0-3 6, Jeremy Lambert 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Park 0 0 1-2 1, Carter Markko 1 0 0-0 2, Reece Wheeler 6 0 0-0 12, TOTALS 12 6 9-14 44.
PIKETON (34) — Levi Gullion 1 1 1-2 6, Brody Fuller 0 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-2 0, Chris Chandler 2 2 0-0 10, Tra Swayne 2 1 3-6 10, Tyree Harris 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 7 5 5-12 34.
