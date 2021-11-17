The Southeast District of the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association recently released its list of honors. The following team listings include the athlete, their school, their grade level, and position played if available. Girls who played on a boys/co-ed team due to their school not having a girls team are included on this list.
Division 1 Second Team: Max Black, Logan, 11, GK; Mason Siberell, Chillicothe, 11, D; Ethan St. Clair, Logan, 12, MD.
Division 1 Honorable Mention: Danny Bentley, Chillicothe, 11, MD; Isaac Crawford, Chillicothe, 12, F; Ayden St. Clair, Logan, 10, F; Noah Swart, Logan, 10 MD.
Division 2 First Team: Connor Ball, Jackson, 11; Parker Bolin, Alexander, 12, F; Caleb Boyer, Waverly, 12; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace, 12; Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy, 11, MD; Cole Conaway, Logan Elm, 12; Kyler D'Augustino, Alexander, 11, F; Ben Goodman, Warren, 12, MD; Nolan Haislop, Jackson, 12; Lucas Hanes, Unioto, 10, F; Brayden Hurley, Warren, 12, MD; Kamden Lankford, Marietta, 12, MD; Nfanly Marol, Miami Trace, 12; Andrew Newland, McClain, 12; Andy Pagan, Athens, 12, F; Charles Phillips, Hillsboro 12; Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union, 10; Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Athens, 12; David Sarver, Marietta, 12, MD; Caleb Schmelzer, Fairfield Union, 10, CB; Lucas Shepherd, Chesapeake, 12; Keagan Smith, Waverly, 12, F; Cameron Thompson, Unioto, 10; Mac Threatt, Marietta, 10, F; Landon Weber Hillsboro 12; Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy, 12, F; Edwin Zheng, Circleville, 12.
Division 2 Second Team: Jase Allison, McClain, 12; Jake Anderson, Chesapeake, 12; Eric Carpenter, Athens; Ayden Cornell, Warren, 11; Jace Ervin, Alexander, 12; Caden Fyffe, Fairfield Union, 11, MD; Keagen Daniels, Gallia Academy, 11; Justin Darnell, Circleville, 10; Haydon Hice, McClain, 11; Brady Jaunarajs, Athens, 10; Landon Long, Logan Elm, 12; Sekon Marol, Miami Trace, 10; Elijah McCain, Waverly, 12; Dillon Meagle, Marietta, 11, F; Alex Norris, Alexander, 11; Noah Perry, Miami Trace, 12; River Pettigrew, Unioto, 10; Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro, 12; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union, 11, MD; Wes Saunders, Gallia Academy, 10; Dylan Schurman, Hillsboro, 12; Ashten Sigler, Unioto, 12; Ashton Swann, Jackson, 12, MD; Drake Teeters, Waverly, 12; Cayden Wheeler, Marietta, 12, MD; Broc Williams, Jackson, 12, D.
Division 2 Honorable Mention: Dylan Allison, Alexander, 11, MD; Jude Braun, Logan Elm, 12, MD; Kaiden Chea, Circleville, 12, MD; Walji Dadem, Athens; Koen Eichhorn, Fairfield Union, 10, F; Owen Elswick, Logan Elm, 11, MD; Zane Evans, Athens, 11, F; Micah Geise, Unioto, 11, GK; Eli Hayton Chesapeake, 11, GK; Brady Jaunarajs, Athens, 11, D; Logan Johnson, Miami Trace, 12, MD; Nathan Kallet, Athens; Landon Koscho, Marietta, 9, D; Waylon Lamerson Waverly, 12, CB/F; Anthony Langley, Miami Trace, 12, D; Derek McAfee, Warren, 12, MD; Carson Moore, Waverly, 9, CB; Cohen Myers, Hillsboro, 11, MD; Dayne Neff, Jackson, 10, MD/D; Ethan Neidhart, Alexander, 11, MD; Michael Parana, Jackson, 10, D; Sam Perdue, Warren, 9, MD/F; Ayden Roettker, Gallia Academy, 12, CB; Ethan Rooney, Fairfield Union, 10, CB; Jacob Scott, Circleville, 12, CB; Jacob Spears, Chesapeake, 11, MD; JC Stark, Unioto, 11, MD; Nick Turner, Hillsboro, 11, CB; Carson Wamsley, Gallia Academy, 11, MD; Seth Weller, McClain, 10, F; Cash Wheeler, Marietta, 10, D; Emerson Yates, McClain, 11, CB.
Division 3 Boys First Team: Kevin Alvarez, West Union, 12; Connor Bender, South Webster, 11; Mike Bennett, Western, 10; Nathan Brown, Lynchburg-Clay 12; Garrett Bunn, North Adams, 12; Cameron Campbell, North Adams, 12; Treyvin Craft, Portsmouth, 12; Adam Crank, Minford, 11; Max Hagans, Wheelersburg, 10; Christina Hoskins, Eastern Brown, 12; Preston Jackson, Glenwood New Boston, 11; Brayden Jarrell, Zane Trace, 12; Jay Jenkins, Northwest, 10; Zachary Johnson, Ironton St. Joseph Central, 11; Mason Kazee, South Point, 12; Malachi Loper, Portsmouth Clay; Jacob Lenox, Southeastern, 12; Jacob Maze, Belpre, 12; Dane Morgensen, Piketon, 11; Zane Miller, Minford, 12; Brady Mullins, Westfall, 10; Ethan Nelson, Zane Trace, 12; Cory Reed, Peebles, 11; Elijah Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph Central 12; Jackson Schwamburger Wheelersburg; Sam Simpson, Rock Hill, 11; Mason Sims, Peebles, 11; Austin Sommers, Valley, 12; Bryce Stuart, Valley, 12; Reese Teeters, Fairfield, 12; Parker Wyant, Fairland, 11; Brady Voiers, Glenwood New Boston, 12; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 12.
Division 3 Second Team: Lucie Ashkettle, Valley, 11; Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill, 12; Caleb Breedlove, Belpre, 12; Levi Bruch, Northwest, 10; Harrison Burge Lynchburg-Clay, 12; Ivan Chavez, Zane Trace, 9; Marco Chavez, Zane Trace, 10; Xander Dornon, South Point, 11, GK; Connor Estep, Wheelersburg, 10; Parker George, Southeastern, 12; Josh Helton, South Point, 12; Luke Henson, Glenwood New Boston, 11; Cody Hesler, North Adams, 10; Jack Holbrook, Portsmouth Clay, 10; Sean Kerns, Western, 12; Caleb Lewis, Northwest, 10; Jacob Lewis, Minford, 12; Jaren Lower, South Webster, 11; Michael Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph Central, 12; Myle Montgomery, Minford, 9; Gabe Polcyn, Fairland, 9; Zane Porter, Peebles, 11; Chris Queen, Valley; Zander Rawlins, South Webster, 11; Sage Rider, Piketon, 12; Colt Reisinger, Westfall, 10; Alonso Salinas, Portsmouth, 12; Lane Wagner, North Adams, 12; Ian Waits, Lynchburg Clay, 11; Isaiah West, West Union, 12; Carter Woollard, Eastern Brown, 12; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 11; Koben Zink, Fairfield, 12.
Division 3 Honorable Mention: Evan Amburgey, Northwest, 12, CB; Henry Barnes, Westfall, 10; MJ Basham, Valley, 11, CB; Joey Bloebaum, South Point; Michael Bonilla, Eastern Brown, 12; Levi Bowman, Glenwood, 12, MD; Try Bracken, West Union, 10, F; Hunter Burns, Fairfield, 12; Ethan Carroll, Southeastern, 12, GK; Rion Chafin, Fairland, 12, MD; Will Collins, South Webster, 11, D; Troy Comer, Western, 12, CB; Luke Corcoran, Southeastern, 12, MD; Levi Coriell, Minford, 12, GK; Andrew Cumberland, Lynchburg-Clay, 12, D; Evan Day, Peebles, 11, F; Nick Diaz, Belpre, 11, F; Hannah Ford, West Union, 11, D; Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill, 10, CB; Jordan Harrington, Zane Trace, 10, CB; Cayden Hesler, North Adams, 11, D; JR Holbrook, Valley, 11, D; Trey Hoop, North Adams, 11, GK; Beau Hunt, Westfall, 10; Dalton Jackson, Glenwood New Boston, 11, CB; Erikai Jackson, South Point, 11, MD; Jamison Lauder, Fairland, 10, GK; Hendrix Likerman, Eastern Brown, 12, F; Gavin Lute-Defoe, Northwest, 11, F; Brady Medinger, Ironton St. Joseph Central, 10, MD; Gabe Morgensen, Piketon, 12, MD; Logan Miller, Zane Trace, 11, D; Dominick Neal, Piketon, 12, F; Wesley Neal, Ironton St. Joseph Central, 9, MD; Isaiah Pedraza, Portsmouth, 10, CB; Nathan Penn, Portsmouth Clay, 12, MD; Trey Pitzer, Lynchburg-Clay, 11, F; Carson Porginski, Portmouth Clay, 12, MD; Luke Rader, Minford, 11, F; Braxton Rase, Wheelersburg, 12, F; Zach Roth, Portsmouth, 10, MD; Bradyn Ruble, Belpre, 12, MD; Jeremiah Smith, South Webster, 11, D; Nathan Sylvia, Wheelersburg, 12, MD; Noah Whitt, Western, 12, MD; Dallas Wilkinson, Peebles, 11, D; Blake Wilson, Rock Hill, 12, GK; Brayden Zimmerman, Fairfield, 12, MD.
Boys Division 1 Coach of the Year: Michael McCorkle, Chillicothe
Boys Division 2 Coach of the Year: Kirk Crow, Alexander
Boys Division 3 Coach of the Year: Jacob Hackworth, Minford
Ron Pinsenshaum Award: Luke Simpson, Rock Hill
Boys Division 1 Assistant Coach of the Year: Ryan Merrill, Logan
Boys Division 2 Assistant Coach of the Year: Colten Holdren, Marietta
Boys Division 3 Assistant Coach of the Year: Brandon Mann, Fairfield Leesburg; Bryce Romanello, Valley
Referee of the Year: Greg Romanello, Tammy Gillogly
Boys Division 1 Player of the Year: Brady Wood, Chillicothe
Boys Division 2 Player of the Year: Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy
Boys Division 3 Player of the Year: Zane Miller, Minford
