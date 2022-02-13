Piketon’s 2021 football season was like no other in school history.
The Redstreaks completed an undefeated regular season, finishing 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Scioto Valley Conference play, while capturing the “Gold Ball” trophy for going undefeated in league play. They finished 10-1 overall, winning their first round regional playoff game over Coshocton by a score of 32-14 before losing to Columbus Academy 30-22 in the second round.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, three members of the 19-strong Piketon senior football class inked paperwork on National Signing Day, as they prepared for the next step in their educational and athletic journeys. Quarterback Levi Gullion is headed to NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Defensive end Braiden Dunham is going north to Concordia University, an NAIA school in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Wide receiver Camren Loar is staying in the state of Ohio and will attend Muskingum University in New Concord, which is an NCAA Division III school.
Dunham was weighing his decision between Concordia University (Lutheran) and Olivet Nazarene, Illinois. Ultimately, the personal connection he had with the coaches at Concordia was the deciding factor.
“The coaching staff was amazing. They all believed in me from the camp,” said Dunham. “They have sent me a lot of postcards checking up on me, and calling me on Sundays to talk football.”
Dunham is looking forward to getting out and seeing a different area of the country in Michigan for four to five years. Then he plans to return to Pike County where he wants to be a special education teacher and a football coach.
Loar, like Dunham, was swayed by the connection he had with the staff at Muskingum University.
“Muskingum was one of the first schools to start recruiting me. After every single (Piketon) game, they texted me, and the receiver coach would tell me what I did wrong and how I could work on it. They just showed a lot of love,” said Loar.
“They wanted me to come to every game at their school, but I didn’t make it to one. They didn’t give up on me. I figured they would, but they didn’t. The coaching staff is really nice.”
Loar, who plans to major in business, is looking forward to what is ahead.
“The community is very nice and small. It’s not far away from home, but far away enough, so I can feel like I’m on my own,” Loar. “The facilities there are by far the nicest out of all of the colleges that I visited.”
For Gullion, Alderson Broaddus was the first college interested in him and the interest never waned.
“Last spring, Head Coach (Travis) Everhart came and said he was going to offer me. He was the first coach that got a hold of me and has never stopped recruiting me,” said Gullion.
“I really felt wanted there. When I went to visit, I really did connect with all of the coaches. All the coaches were high energy and had a vision of what they wanted, so that really really got my attention. I just wanted to make sure they wanted to push me to be the best I can be, and I feel like they can do that.”
Gullion plans to major in occupational therapy.
The three players will take their memories with them as they leave Piketon High School.
“From our freshman year, going from 1-9 to this senior season, the greatest season of all time to go 9-0, we worked hard to get there,” said Dunham. “Levi, Cam and I were putting in work every time we could and trying to stay connected as brothers.”
“We have a big class and a lot of talent in this class,” added Levi Gullion. “We always knew we were good, but we just didn’t know how good. This past football season showed how good we really were. Just every little moment, I think about it from time to time. After a big play I’m going to remember us just looking at each other and smiling. That’s what I will miss the most.”
Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion considers all of his players “his own kids”, but this group is even more special because one of them is his son Levi.
“I’m just proud of them — not just what they did off the field but you know how they’ve grown up. Of course, one is my son, but Braiden and Cam grew up a lot. To see how they’ve grown and matured as people is great,” said Coach Gullion. “You know two years ago would Braiden Dunham be playing college football? Two years ago, would I think Cam would be playing? I would have said no. They’ve matured as those people. That’s what it is as a coach, it is rewarding to see and having a small part of that.”
Coach Gullion has seen the potential in this class for a very long game.
“I coached them in pee wee and biddy basketball. My dad (Morris) has coached them, so I’ve been around them a lot. They have been good throughout their years, and you could tell they had potential. Seeing them come together as a team this year and really beat expectations was pretty special.”
