Waverly Football Statistics at Fairland - Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 41-362, 3 TDs; Jaxson Poe 2-7; Wade Futhey 2-5; Haydn' Shanks 1-2.
Passing: Wade Futhey 4-of-9 for 11 yards; Payton Shoemaker 0-for-2 with 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Mark Stulley 2-6; Will Futhey 2-5.
Punting: Grayson Diener 3-for-96 for an average of 32 yards.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 2-19; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6.
Kickoff Returns: Grayson Diener 3-64; Payton Shoemaker 1-15; Dakota Swepston 1-11.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 5-296 for an average of 59.2 yards per kick with 4 touchbacks.
Tackles: Payton Shoemaker 8.5, J.T. Barnett 7, Will Futhey 5.5, Dakota Swepston 4.5, Mark Stully 4.5, Whyatt Ward 4, Wyatt Crabtree 3.5, Penn Morrison 2.5, Jaxson Poe 2.5, Dawson Shoemaker 2, Spencer Pollard 2, Hunter Ward 1.5, Phoenix Wolf 1, Grayson Diener 1.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-17, Dakota Swepston 2.5-7, Jaxson Poe 2.5-3, Payton Shoemaker 2-2, Spencer Pollard 1.5-3, Wyatt Crabtree 1-8, Dawson Shoemaker 1-3, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Mark Stulley 0.5-7, Whyatt Ward 0.5-1.
Sacks: J.T. Barnett 1-12.
Pass deflections: Penn Morrison 1.
Interceptions: Penn Morrison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Mark Stulley 1, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Scoring: Mark Stulley - 1 TD for 6 points; Payton Shoemaker - 3 TDs and one conversion rush for 20 points; Grayson Diener 3-for-3 PAT kicks for 3 points; Jaxson Poe - 1 safety for 2 points.
Waverly Football Statistical Totals - 4 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 109-964, 11 TDs; Jaxson Poe 6-19.
Passing: Haydn' Shanks 33-for-62 for 469 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; Wade Futhey 14-for-29 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 8-170, 2 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 9-123, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 8-66; Penn Morrison 4-57; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Mark Stulley 14-100, 1 TD; Payton Shoemaker 3-28.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 5-40; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 9-185; Grayson Diener 6-144; Will Futhey 1-5; Zeke Brown 1-4.
All Purpose Yardage: Payton Shoemaker 1,233, Will Futhey 191, Grayson Diener 174, Phoenix Wolf 123, Zeke Brown 120, Mark Stulley 106, Penn Morrison 57, Jaxson Poe 19, Dakota Swepston 11.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 7-293 for an average of 34.1 yards per punt.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 21-1214 for an average of 57.8 yards per kick with 15 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 35.5, Wyatt Crabtree 25.5, Zeke Brown 25, Payton Shoemaker 24, Will Futhey 18.5, Grayson Diener 12, Jaxson Poe 11.5, Dakota Swepston 10, Mark Stulley 8.5, Michael Davis 7, Cai Marquez 6.5, Hunter Ward 5.5, Kenny Cydrus 4.5, Whyatt Ward 4, Penn Morrison 3.5, Brandon McGuin 3.5, Dawson Shoemaker 2.5, Spencer Pollard 2, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Ty Evans 1, Andrew Welch 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 9-40, Jaxson Poe 7.5-37, Wyatt Crabtree 4-17, Dakota Swepston 3-8, Zeke Brown 2.5-12, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Spencer Pollard 1.5-3, Hunter Ward 1-7, Dawson Shoemaker 1-3, Kenny Cydrus 1-1, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Mark Stulley 0.5-7, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Whyatt Ward 0.5-1.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3-25; Zeke Brown 1-10; Jaxson Poe 1-6; Wyatt Crabtree 1-5.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 1-TD, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Zeke Brown 1-50, Payton Shoemaker 1-16, Penn Morrison 1.
Pass deflections: Penn Morrison 2, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Mark Stulley 1, Zeke Brown 1, Payton Shoemaker 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 11 TDs and a conversion rush for 68 points; Grayson Diener - 1 TD, 1 FG, and 15 point-after kicks for 24 points; Will Futhey - 2 TDs for 12 points; Mark Stulley - 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf - 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe - 1 safety for 2 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.