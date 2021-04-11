Date;Opponent/Location;Time

3/30;West;5:00

3/31;@ South Webster;6:30

4/3;South Webster;12:00

4/6;@ Wellston;5:00

4/10;Jackson (DH);11:00

4/12;Wheelersburg;6:30

4/17;@ McClain (DH);11:00

4/20;@ West;5:00

4/21;South Webster;6:30

4/23;Huntington;5:00

5/3;@ Wheelersburg;6:30

5/4;Wellston;5:00

