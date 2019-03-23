After honoring Zach Farmer with an unveiling of a statue prior to the game Saturday morning, the Piketon Redstreaks baseball team opened up the season with a 2-0 win over the visiting Meigs Marauders.
It was a defensive battle for seven innings as hits and runs we’re hard to come by. It was a scoreless ball game for three and a half innings. Jacob Mathews recorded and RBI, as Paul McGaughey scored on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth as the Streaks broke through to take a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kannon Pack delivered a base hit and scored Jake Thornsberry as Piketon took a 2-0 lead.
Both Meigs and Piketon went down in order in the sixth. In the seventh Meigs got the game tying run to first with one out, but a strikeout and foul out ended the threat, as the Streaks earned themselves a 2-0 opening day win.
Shane Vulgamore earned his first win of the season on the mound pitching 4-1/3 innings, tallying six strikeouts, three walks and three hits. Kannon Pack pitched 2-2/3 innings in relief with five strikeouts, two walks and one hit, and picking up the save.
From the plate, Kannon Pack was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base, Jacob Mathews ended his day 0-3 but picked up an RBI, Scott Lightle and Evan McGuire both singled, while Jake Thornsberry reached on two errors and scored a run. Piketon pounded out six hits, had one error, and left eight men on base. For Meigs, they ended with four hits, two errors and left seven on base.
Piketon takes part in the First Pitch Classic at the Chillicothe V.A. Memorial Stadium Monday when they take on Lucasville Valley. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
