Starting the second half of Scioto Valley Conference play Saturday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks fell just short of making a comeback against the Adena Warriors, suffering a 45-42 loss.

Offensively, Piketon matched its scoring output from the previous meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 10 with 42 points. But the defensive effort from the Streaks greatly limited Adena, which generated 67 points in the first meeting.


