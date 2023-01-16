Starting the second half of Scioto Valley Conference play Saturday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks fell just short of making a comeback against the Adena Warriors, suffering a 45-42 loss.
Offensively, Piketon matched its scoring output from the previous meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 10 with 42 points. But the defensive effort from the Streaks greatly limited Adena, which generated 67 points in the first meeting.
The Warriors got off to a fast start, outscoring Piketon 16-5 in the opening quarter. Freshman Bo Henry hit a triple for Piketon, while Garrett Legg added a bucket.
Defensively, the Redstreaks cut Adena’s output down to six in the second quarter. However, Piketon didn’t gain any ground, as the Steaks also scored six with buckets from Declan Davis, Brent McGuire and Owen Armstrong. Adena led 22-11 at the break.
McGuire scored all seven of Piketon’s points in the third quarter. Defensively, the Streaks held the Warriors to nine, making the score 31-18 after three quarters of play.
Piketon’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter was an explosion of 24 points. McGuire led the charge with eight of those points. Gabe Lamerson and Legg added four each. Weston Bloss and Jayden Thacker both connected on a triple, and Davis added a bucket. The Streaks put the Warriors on the line where they did enough to stay ahead, hitting 7-of-11 in a 14-point quarter. That allowed Adena to escape 45-42.
McGuire was the only Piketon player to reach double figures in scoring, having 17 points. Adena had three players in double figures with Joedy Ater and Davis Kerns both having 11 points, while Andrew Vickers added 10.
The Redstreaks will continue SVC play Friday in a home battle against the Unioto Shermans.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
AHS — 16 6 9 14 — 45
PHS — 5 6 7 24 — 42
ADENA (45) — Easton Henness 0 1 0-0 3, Andrew Vickers 4 0 2-4 10, Lucas King 1 0 1-1 3, Davis Kerns 1 3 0-0 11, Joedy Ater 3 1 2-3 11, Bryson Smith 0 0 5-9 5, Caleb Osborne 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 5 10-17 45.
