Southern Ohio Conference and Scioto Valley Conference golf action continued this past week.
The following sections include results for Pike County teams, including Waverly, Eastern and Piketon.
Aug. 15 — Waverly Boys
The Waverly boys golf team competed with four other Southern Ohio Conference teams at the Elks Country Club near McDermott on Monday.
The Wheelersburg Pirates won the match with a team score of 181, followed by Waverly (203), Northwest (223), Minford (224) and Portsmouth West (224).
Individually, Caden Corkerton led the Tigers by shooting a 41. He was followed by Ben Nichols, who turned in a 46. Carter Carroll finished with a 56, followed by Connor snyder (60), Owen Moorhead (64), and Micah Leeth (68).
Aug. 16 — Piketon Boys
Five Scioto Valley Conference golf teams squared off at Crown Hill Golf Club, near Williamsport, on Tuesday.
Westfall (184) won the match by one stroke over Piketon (185). Adena (209), Paint Valley (222) and Huntington (241) completed the scores.
Four golfers tied for medalist honors by finishing with a 44, including Paint Valley's Dax Estep, Westfall's Jacob Hicks, and Piketon's Owen Armstrong and Brevin Wooldridge.
Behind Armstrong and Wooldridge, Piketon senior Gabe Dettwiller finished with a 47. Gavin Howard added a 50. Declan Davis (56) and Hunter Skaggs (58) rounded out the scores.
Aug 17 — Piketon Boys
The first Scioto Valley Conference golf match took place Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club. Unioto claimed the team title with a score of 168, followed by runner-up Piketon with a score of 174. Behind Unioto and Piketon, Zane Trace claimed third with a score of 183, followed by Adena (189), Westfall (192), Paint Valley (213), Southeastern (216) and Huntington (219).
Southeastern's Brayden Popp claimed medalist honors by shooting a 39.
Individually for Piketon, Brevin Wooldridge led the charge by carding a 40. He was followed by Gabe Dettwiller (42), Gavin Howard (46), Owen Armstrong (46), Leighton Kelley (52) and Kole Keller (56).
Additionally, Zane Trace's Josh Delong (senior) got a hole-in-one at Crown Hill on Hole 5. He used a 6-Iron. This was witnessed by his playing partners: Unioto's Braxton Wolff, Westfall's Isaac Stevens, and Piketon's Brevin Wooldridge. Also, many spectators saw the shot.
Aug. 17 — Waverly Girls
On Wednesday, the Waverly Lady Tigers competed at the Elks Country Club with four other SOC teams.
South Webster took the win with a team score of 204, followed by Portsmouth West (208), Minford (250), Waverly (256) and Northwest (258).
Waverly was led by Ryane Bond, who shot a 58. She was followed by Makaila Elliott (65), Aiden Peoples (66), Saylor Crace (67), and Avery Nathan (68).
Aug. 18 — Waverly and Eastern Boys
On Thursday, seven Southern Ohio Conference teams competed at Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Wheelersburg captured the team title with a score of 156, led by Gill, the medalist, who shot 32.
Second went to Portsmouth West (193), followed by Eastern (195), Waverly (199), Oak Hill (206), and Minford (209).
For the Tigers, Ben Nichols led the charge by carding a 40. He was followed by Connor Snyder (48), Caden Corkerton (50), Owen Moorhead (61), Carter Carroll (62), and Landon Williams (62).
Aug. 18 — Piketon Girls
On Thursday, the second Scioto Valley Conference girls match was completed at Dogwood Hills where Westfall took the win with a team score of 180.
Westfall's Emily Cook claimed medalist honors with a 37. Adena's Sydney Ater and Westfall's Paige Weiss finished as co-runners-up, as both shot 42.
Individually for Piketon, Maggie Armstrong led the way by shooting 53. Brynna Spencer followed her with a 55. Next was Renee Hill with a 61, followed by Kordi Brewster (65), Riley Wagner (70) and Emma Cutler (77).
The third SVC girls golf match of the year is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Crown Hill Golf Club at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.