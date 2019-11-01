It was a cold frigid night in the village of Piketon, but the Redstreaks offense was on fire.
Led by quarterback Levi Gullion’s 338 passing yards and two touchdowns each by Kydan Potts and Johnny Burton, the Redstreaks defeated the visiting Zane Trace Pioneers 50-28 on senior night. It was also the Redstreaks third consecutive win and third consecutive time scoring over 40 points.
“I just love those guys. They did a tremendous job, and what a way to end it! It’s huge winning three in a row to end the season,” said Redstreaks head coach Tyler Gullion.
Zane Trace received the opening kick of the night where they went on a methodical seven-minute and fifty-eight second drive that covered 82 yards to take a 7-0 lead.
Piketon then answered with fifty-eight seconds to go in the quarter, as Gullion found Camren Loar for a 16-yard touchdown to cap off an 80-yard drive. Gullion threw for 55 yards in the quarter; that pushed him over the 2,000 mark on the season.
With 8:26 left in the second quarter, Zane Trace retook the lead 14-7 on a 6-yard touchdown run. Less than a minute later, Piketon then matched the score as Gullion used a 49-yard connection to Loar to move the ball into Pioneer territory and then later scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14 with 7:28 to play in the half.
The Redstreaks defense then forced a Pioneer punt. A few plays later, the Redstreaks found the end zone once more to take a 20-14 lead. This time, it came on a 52-yard passing touchdown to Johnny Burton. On the next Zane Trace possession, Piketon recovered a Pioneer fumble, taking over at the 25. A few plays later Gullion threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Kydan Potts for a 9 yard score as the Redstreaks took a 28-14 lead with 3:07 to go in the half and would be the score going into halftime.
“(A record of) 4-6 — you’d like to be better, but we won three in a row. Our offense was clicking there in the end. it clicked from week five on,” said Gullion.
After receiving the second half kick, Austin Henderson broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run to make it 35-14 early in the second half with 10:44 to play in the third.
Zane Trace Trace then answered with another long drive to cut the lead 35-21 with 4:41 to play in the third. Forty-seven seconds later Gullion hooked up with Burton for a 56-yard score to make it 42-21. With 5:16 left to play in the game, the Pioneers scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 42-28.
Gullion then threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Kydan Potts for a 23-yard score with 3:26 to play to make it 50-28.
Sammy Savage then sealed the win for good, recovering a Zane Trace fumble as the Redstreaks would then go into victory formation.
“We were 1-6 this year (three weeks ago) and we just kept having good practices. It wasn’t anything I or the other coaches did. It was the seniors who came out and said, ‘I’m going to work hard today and keep believing in us and the coaches.’ I just love those guys. They did a tremendous job and what a way to end it.”
Statistically for the Redstreaks, they totaled 512 yards of offense while gaining 12 first downs. Gullion was 14-of-18 passing for 338 yards and 5 touchdowns. Henderson carried the ball 18 times for 110 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Gullion ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Burton led the Redstreaks in receiving yards with 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. Potts had 5 catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Loar ended the night with 80- yards and a touchdown. Brody Fuller ended his night with 3 catches, while Austin Henderson and Chris Chandler each caught 1.
The Redstreaks end the season at 4-6 and will now look to build upon it next year as they return a majority of the team.
“The sophomores are a great class, the juniors are a good class, and the freshman are good. I like those classes right in a row with our upcoming freshmen,” said Gullion. “But we have to put the work in, and it won’t be handed to us. But it was a great job by the coaches and community. This facility is top of the line. It’s just awesome. So we have a lot of good things ahead, we just have to put in the work now.”
