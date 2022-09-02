Teagan Werner

BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles dropped their home opener, 40-22, against the Southeastern Panthers Friday night at Eastern High School.

An interception by Southeastern’s RJ Cartwright set up the first score of the game. A 14-yard touchdown run by Josh Lee capped a 12 play, 69-yard march. The two-point try was successful to put the Panthers up 8-0 just two minutes into the second quarter.

