BEAVER — The Eastern Eagles dropped their home opener, 40-22, against the Southeastern Panthers Friday night at Eastern High School.
An interception by Southeastern’s RJ Cartwright set up the first score of the game. A 14-yard touchdown run by Josh Lee capped a 12 play, 69-yard march. The two-point try was successful to put the Panthers up 8-0 just two minutes into the second quarter.
After pinning Eastern deep in their own territory holding them to a three and out, Eastern faced a punting situation. A bad snap was fumbled by the punter and rolled out of the back for a safety to put Southeastern up 10-0 midway through the second quarter. The lead grew to 16-0, but Southeastern tried to get too cute on the two- point play and a fumble was recovered by Teagan Werner and returned 94 yards for two points making the score going into the locker room 16-2.
The Eagles took the opening possession of the second half 84 yards on 11 plays and took almost six minutes off the clock before Jace White dived into the end zone from three yards out. The two-point try was good and Eastern trailed 16-10.That would be as close as the Eagles would get.
After another Southeastern touchdown, White hooked up with Tucker Leist for a 35-yard touchdown strike that cut the lead back to eight in the closing seconds of the third quarter. After another Panther score, White scored again on a five-yard scamper and after a failed two-point play the Panther lead was at 10, 32-22.
Southeastern scored again late to make the final margin 40-22.
Eastern will travel to Lucasville to do battle with the Valley Indians next week.
Check newswatchman.com Sunday and the Wednesday, Sept. 4 edition of the Pike County News Watchman for a full game story.
