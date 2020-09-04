The Piketon Redstreaks traveled to Bainbridge Friday night as they took on the Paint Valley Bearcats. The Streaks, who were searching for their first win of the season came up short, as they fell to the Bearcats by a score of 56-19.
Paint Valley got on the scoreboard first to make it 6-0 on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 8:31 left in the first, before Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion found Logan Maynard for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 6:27 to go in the first to make it 7-6.
On the next drive, the Redstreaks stopped the Bearcats on downs, but the Bearcats came up with an interception of their own on their own one-yard line. The Redstreaks would lead 7-6 after the first.
The Redstreaks would then force a punt. Piketon’s next drive then stalled as they would have to punt back to the Bearcats. Logan Maynard recorded his second interception of the season on the next drive with 10:31 to go in the half. The Redstreaks would then drive inside the 15 but would be stopped short on 4th-and-1 as the Bearcats took over.
Paint Valley then scored on an 88-yard TD run on the next play making it 14-7 with 8:31 to go in the half. The Bearcats would score again at the 5:24 and 2:12 marks in the second quarter making it 28-7. Gullion then made it a 28-13 game with 1:30 left in the second and the eventual halftime score with a 4 yard touchdown run.
“We got outplayed. I got out-coached — just a bad night. Give them credit, they did a nice job, and we didn’t come ready to play. We kind of had a letdown from last week. We didn’t have the same intensity as last week,” said Redstreak head coach Tyler Gullion.
Piketon struck quickly to start the second half as Levi Gullion scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 32-yard quarterback scamper with 11:06 to go in the third. Unfortunately for the Redstreaks that would be the last time they saw the end zone.
Paint Valley then scored from 72 yards out with 10:21 to go in the third, 2 yards out with 5:23 to go and 18 yards with 1:46 to go in the third to make it 49-19 after three. Paint Valley scored a late touchdown making the final tally 56-19.
“We need to start putting things together. There’s just something missing, and as a coach, I have to find out what it is,” said Gullion.
Statistically, Gullion threw for 275 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-31 passing and ran for 123 more. Camren Loar caught 6 passes for 92 yards, while Logan Maynard caught 4 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception on defense. Brody Fuller finished the night with 39 receiving yards, while Chris Chandler, Kydan Potts, and Johnny Burton each had a reception.
The Redstreaks had 12 first downs and were penalized 3 times for 30 yards, while Paint Valley moved the chains 15 times and was penalized 6 times for 37 yards. The Bearcats won the turnover battle 2-1.
The Redstreaks will now head to Southeastern next Friday night as they look for their first win of the season.
“We have to worry about us right now, and stop worrying about everyone else. I don’t care what everyone is running,” said Gullion. “We just shot ourselves in the foot too much tonight, and we have to be better.”
