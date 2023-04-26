Waverly Boys travel to Fairland
The Waverly boys took a new trip to Fairland this past Friday, April 21, traveling to the Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational. A long trip, but it is getting us ready for the trip to Green later in the year for the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC).
We went in, looking for another experience gaining meet, with seven personal bests (PBs), fifth out of 10 teams, two double placing events (110- and 300-meter hurdles), and another Waverly school record — chalk this one up as a success.
Bouncing back in his only race of the night, Mitch Green ran well. He ended up second in an exciting 3200-meter run; his time of 9:31.78 set a new Waverly High School record. He passed Craig Arnett’s 9:45.00, set in 2000. Logan Long brought home our other second in the shot put, 43-feet, 10-inches. He also threw for fourth in the discus 131-4. He’s getting more consistent with both throws.
Placing third was Carson Moore in the 300-meter hurdles, with a PB of 46.78. Also, the other third went to the 4x400-meter team of Wyatt Crabtree, Kittaka, Dillon Glass, and Alex Stoller, who made up three places in the final leg, a very strong one, 3:49.33.
We had three fifths: Blake Osborne 110-meter high hurdles, 18.72; the 4x200-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones, and Carson Moore 1:41.53; and the 4x800m relay team of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller, and Gavin Davis, 10:02.81 — they are consistently placing!
One sixth place went to the 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian, Blake Osborne, and Nico Feijon, 47.95.
Two sevenths went to Blayse in the 110-meter high hurdles with PB of 19.69. We look for him to keep dropping this with experience. Carson Kittaka also placed seventh in the 300m hurdles, 49.67.
Dillon Glass completed our scoring with an eighth in the 400m dash, 57.56.
Other PBs, but out of the scoring, included Wyeth Baker, 100-meter dash, 14.88; Rodney Stevens, 200-meter dash, 27.17; Jeremiah Miller, 800-meter run, 2:29.23; and Gavin Davis, 1600-meter run, 5:54.69.
We are down to three regular season meets. We need to complete putting it all together! We’ll have one more opportunity, for those who want to show us what they can do. The coaches have a pretty good idea on who we think we need to put on the track to bring home the SOC, waiting for someone to step up and make their mark this season!
Tigers travel to Mohawk Classic
The Waverly boys made the trip to McDermott for the Northwest Mohawk Classic Invitational April 25.
As a team, we finished fifth. Wheelersburg won with 149 points, followed by Coal Grove (75), Raceland (70), Whiteoak (66) and Waverly (60). There were 15 total teams that scored. This doesn’t reflect what we used this meet for: a last opportunity event to show the coaches what they are capable of. Coming out of it with 12 personal bests (PB) they didn’t disappoint. They just made our decisions harder, as we try to come up with the best representation to win an SOC title!
Leading the way, Blake Osborne and Alex Stoller had two first place finishes. Blake's was in the 110-meter hurdles, where he took advantage of a last hurdle clip by the leader to surge ahead for the win. Alex's was in the 400-meter dash where he held the lead from the beginning, and had a late surge to hold off a hard charging competitor to secure his win.
Logan Long exploded in the discus with a toss of 150-feet. This got him second, but he was listed as an elite performance in the Milesplit results, one of three from the meet.
In one of the most exciting races of the evening, Mitch Green was out-leaned in photo finish, but ran a PB 1:59.73 in the 800-meter run, identical to the winner for his second place finish. The 4x400-meter relay team ran a PB 3:37.74 for their second place finish. The team consisted of Wyatt Crabtree, Dillon Glass, Mitch and Alex.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Max Monroe, Carson Kittaka, Jeremiah Miller and Gavin Davis knocked off almost 20 seconds off their best to run a 9:35.6 for a fourth place finish. Max and Carson broke into the "2:teens" for the first time to help with this run. We look for them to continue improving with each race!
We had two sixth place finishes. Nico Feijon is emerging as the sprinter he claims to be. He picked up his sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200-meter dash with a PB of 24.64. This emergence will help going down the stretch toward the end of the season. Logan Long picked up the other in the shot put. We look for him to increase this, as he did in the discus.
One seventh place went to Jeremiah Miller in the 3200-meter run. He ran a PB of 12:33.33.
Two more eighths went with Nico’s, the 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blake, and Carson Moore. Gavin Davis picked up the other in the 3200-meter run with a PB of 13:.5.69.
Other PBs but out of the scoring, athletes taking advantage of this last chance opportunity: Aaron Firth, Wyeth Baker, Rayden McCune, Dallas Downs, and Gavin Davis.
Aaron Firth dropped his time to a PB 15.70 in the 100-meter dash and he also ran the 400-meter dash. Wyeth Baker continues to drop his time in the 200-meter dash, his PB of 30.07, is edging closer to that sub 30 he seeks. Rayden McCune’s 800-meter time was 2:40.64, a PB; we hope he buys into this race! Dallas Downs and Gavin Davis ran PBs in the 1600m, 5:39.71 and 5:52.57 respectively.
We are going to finalize our SOC team for the last two meets. It will have to be a team that is willing to put out their best to bring home the SOC! Go Tigers!
