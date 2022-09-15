The Waverly golf teams competed at the Elks County Club near McDermott on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a match with Southern Ohio Conference opponents. 

In the boys portion of the match, Waverly finished second with a team score of 186 behind the winning Wheelersburg Pirates, who ended with a score of 164. South Webster was close behind Waverly with a 188, followed by West (198),  Northwest (204), Valley (211) and Minford (212). 

