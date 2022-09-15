The Waverly golf teams competed at the Elks County Club near McDermott on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in a match with Southern Ohio Conference opponents.
In the boys portion of the match, Waverly finished second with a team score of 186 behind the winning Wheelersburg Pirates, who ended with a score of 164. South Webster was close behind Waverly with a 188, followed by West (198), Northwest (204), Valley (211) and Minford (212).
Valley's Phillips was the match medalist with a 34.
Waverly was led by Ben Nichols and Zander King, who each fired a 44. Cody Beekman was next with a 47, followed by Caden Corkerton (51), Connor Snyder (55) and Carter Carroll (61).
In the girls portion of the match, South Webster took the win with a team score of 212, led by Messer, who was the medalist with a 43. West was second one stroke behind with a 213. Waverly claimed third with a 234, followed by Minford (250) and Valley (250).
Waverly was led by Ryane Bond, who shot a 49. Aiden Peoples fired a 58, Avery Nathan followed a 62 and KK Elliott finished with a 65.
Waverly is scheduled to return to the Elks on Monday and Tuesday for regular season matches at 4:30 p.m. The girls SOC match will be held at the Elks on Wednesday, while the boys SOC match will take place there on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.