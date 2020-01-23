Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson made sure his team stayed at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings by scoring more than half of the points in the Tigers' 67-53 win at South Webster Tuesday evening.
Robertson finished with a game-high 34 points, scoring 18 of those during the third quarter to put the Tigers ahead by double digits.
In the opening quarter of Tuesday's road game, it was sophomore post player Will Futhey who led the charge, scoring eight of 17 for Waverly. Robertson connected on his first three-pointer of the night, while Zeke Brown, Mark Stulley and Tanner Smallwood each had a basket. Heading to the second quarter, the Tigers led 17-11.
Robertson connected on two more trifectas to lead and account for half of the Waverly points in the second quarter. Brown provided a pair of buckets, while Futhey added another. At the half, the Jeeps remained within three, 29-26.
Taking control, Robertson scored 18 of the 24 with four three-point shots and three buckets to lead the charge in the third quarter. Smallwood, Grayson Diener and Brown each had a bucket to add to the mix. The Tigers outscored the Jeeps 24-13 during that stretch to go up 53-39.
Each team added 14 points in the final quarter. Robertson led the way with seven points, having one final three-pointer to bring his total to eight trifectas. He also had a basket and a pair of foul shots. Futhey scored four more points, while Brown added two free throws and Diener contributed one.
Behind Robertson's 34-point night, Futhey followed with 14 points and Brown provided 10. Brayden Bockway led South Webster with 17 points, followed by Trae Zimmerman with 10 points.
The win saw Waverly improve to 12-3 overall and 9-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. On that same night, Wheelersburg won 72-46 over Valley, while Oak Hill defeated Minford 52-45. Those results kept Waverly, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill tied for first place in the SOC II standings.
Waverly had Friday night off. The Tigers will be back in action Tuesday at home and will face the Minford Falcons.
