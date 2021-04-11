Date;Location/Opponent;Time

3/27;Circleville;11:00

3/29;@ West;5:00

3/30;Huntington @ VA;4:30

3/31;@ South Webster;5:00

4/1;@ Chillicothe;5:00

4/5;Minford;5:00

4/7;@ Oak Hill;5:00

4/9;Eastern @ V.A.;4:30

4/10;Zane Trace;11:00

4/12;Wheelersburg;5:00

4/14;@ Northwest;5:00

4/16;@ Valley;5:00

4/17;Cincinnati CD @ VA;8:00

4/19;West;5:00

4/21;South Webster;5:00

4/22;Unioto;5:00

4/24;ZF Classic - Wellston/Greenfield (2);11:00

4/26;@ Minford;5:00

4/28;Oak Hill;5:00

4/29;Eastern;5:00

5/3;@ Wheelersburg;5:00

5/5;Northwest;5:00

5/7;Valley;5:00

5/12;Piketon;5:00

5/15;@ Zane Trace;11:00

5/15-5/22;Sectional;TBA

5/24-29;District;TBA

6/3-6/4;Regional;TBA

6/10-6/12;State;TBA

