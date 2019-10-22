As a young program constantly trying to write an exciting chapter to their history, the Waverly Lady Tigers accomplished a number of firsts during the 2019 soccer season.
They had hoped to check off another one by defeating the Warren Lady Warriors in a sectional final clash Saturday. But it wasn't to be, as the Lady Tigers lost a heartbreaker, 1-0, when Warren scored with seven minutes left in the game.
“(Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I are proud of the ladies and what they have accomplished this season. Tonight they played hard and well but couldn’t get the breaks to go our way," said Waverly coach Chris Murphy.
"Loren Moran had a shot that went off the underside of the cross bar, but instead of going in, it bounced out. Kylee Murphy hit another shot before Loren’s that went just wide of goal. Collectively as a team you couldn’t ask for anything better than what they gave. Tonight was just not our night."
Defensively, the Lady Tigers gave a valiant effort. When the two teams played during the regular season on Sept. 23, Warren won that contest 3-0. Two of Waverly's four losses for the season came from Warren.
"Anna Jordan made some amazing saves and the one that they scored, I am still in disbelief about how it (the ball) was even able to go in. Our fullbacks — Michaela Rhoads, Alexis Murphy, Kaylee Spencer and Bella Newsom — did a fine job of limiting Warren’s goal-scoring chances. Our midfield, consisting Ky Smith/Brooke Elliott, Amelia Willis, Loren Moran, Kylee Murphy and Lydia Brown, did a great job of transitioning the ball and aggressively counter attacking," said Murphy.
"Zoiee Smith did well at creating goal-scoring opportunities for her teammates and herself from the sole forward position. Top to bottom, they gave it all. The whole team, including those supporting from the sideline — Katie Walker, Lauren Murphy, Maddy Pierce, Macey Gecowets, and Paige Beller — provide a strong, positive and enthusiastic support system and were extremely encouraging of their fellow teammates. It truly was a team effort and wish we could have gone further. We want to wish Warren best of luck moving forward.”
The Tigers finish with an overall record of 14-4-0. They made history by winning the program's first Southern Ohio Conference title, finishing in a tie with Wheelersburg at 8-1.
IN OTHER GAMES ...
High school soccer season is complete for the Pike County teams.
The Waverly Tigers won their sectional quarterfinal contest over Chesapeake 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 14. They advanced to play top-seeded Marietta on Thursday, Oct. 17, falling 12-0 to end their season.
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks saw their season come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 12 when they traveled to Northwest and lost 9-0. The Redstreaks also played that day. They traveled to Eastern Brown and suffered a 10-1 defeat to bring their season to an end as well.
Western started its first high school team late in the school year and did not compete in post-season tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.