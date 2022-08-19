Waverly's winning ways have continued through the second week of girls high school tennis competition.
On Monday, Aug. 15, the Lady Tigers entertained the Miami Trace Lady Panthers, picking up a 5-0 victory.
In the No. 1 singles spot, Blossom Smith won 6-2, 6-4. Greenlee Thacker handled No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 3 singles match, Kaelyn Linn won 6-2, 7-6.
Playing No. 1 doubles, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas won 6-0, 6-4. In the No. 2 doubles match, Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-1, 6-0.
In exhibition play, Jada Osborne won 6-1, 6-1.
Those results saw Waverly improve to 4-0 overall.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Lady Tigers hosted the Jackson Ironladies and won 5-0.
In No. 1 singles, Blossom Smith had the toughest match with a challenging first set. But once she won it 7-5, she used the momentum to take the second one 6-1. Greenlee Thacker won her match 6-4, 6-1, while Kaelyn Linn handled hers with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph.
In doubles, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas won 6-1, 6-1, while Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-1, 6-0.
In exhibition play, Jada Osborne and Lea Parker won a doubles set 6-2. Both played singles as well. Osborne won 6-0, 6-0, while Parker won a set 6-2.
With those results, the Lady Tigers improved to 5-0.
Waverly started Southern Ohio Conference play with a big road win at Wheelersburg Thursday, defeating the Lady Pirates 4-1.
"Three matches tonight went the distance (three sets), and the fact that we won 'em all makes you proud as a coach, because that’s just having some grit and getting it done," Waverly coach Matt Morrison said.
In No. 1 singles competition, Blossom Smith came from behind to win a three-set battle 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
"Blossom had a rough one tonight," Morrison said, indicating that after Smith lost her 3-6, she fell behind 0-2 in the second. "Then she got into a groove, winning the next six games to close out the set. The third one went back and forth, and Blossom just roughed it out 6-4. She’s a robot and never gets tired, is the joke on the team, but she is strong and has awesome endurance."
Greenlee Thacker suffered a 2-6, 1-6 defeat playing the No. 2 spot. Kaelyn Linn had the most dominant performance, winning 6-3, 6-1.
"We lost 2 singles, but Greenlee played a solid match and has played very solid at 2 all year for us," Morrison said.
"Kaelyn won in pretty straight forward fashion … hit her backhand really well tonight and kept her foot on the gas after taking the tougher first set — something we’ve been trying to get better at. So she did it tonight, and that evened the match at 1-1."
Both doubles teams had to go to a third set to earn their victories.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
"Maddy and Sophie played a pretty clean first set and then lost the second. Sophie cramped up a bit and roughed it out, so that was a “proud coach” moment as well," Morrison said.
"Their body language stayed positive and they carried each other tonight — something we’ve been talking about at practices … The teams were very evenly matched. But we made a few more shots here and there and pulled it out 6-4, as Maddy served it out and that clinched the win for us."
In No. 2 doubles, Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 (match tiebreak).
"Our two doubles Kyndra and Krittika have played so solid for us thus far …. They won in a match tiebreaker and kept their undefeated streak going," said Morrison , who said it was a big win, but also emphasized, "But there’s lots of tennis left to play, definitely a step in the right direction though!"
With those results, Waverly improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in SOC play. The Lady Tigers will be home Monday evening to square off with Vinton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.