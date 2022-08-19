Thomas-Davis racquet bump

Waverly's No. 1 doubles duo Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis bump racquets after winning a point in their match against a team from Miami Trace Monday evening. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Waverly's winning ways have continued through the second week of girls high school tennis competition.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the Lady Tigers entertained the Miami Trace Lady Panthers, picking up a 5-0 victory.

