Throughout their running careers at Shawnee State, Seth Farmer and Brooke Smith have impressed, whether it be at every turn or homestretch dash to the finish line.
On Saturday, the duo were at it once again on behalf of the cross country units at Shawnee State, as Farmer won the Great Lakes Invitational Men's 8K Maroon race by running a 24:48.10 -- edging Madonna's Tony Floyd and Indiana Wesleyan's Chris Maxon by two and sixth-tenths of a second in a thrilling finish -- while Smith added in an 11th place finish in the Women's 5K Maroon race by becoming one of only 24 runners to set a time under 19 minutes in the 5K race en route to leading the men's and women's cross country programs to third and 10th place finishes on Saturday in both programs' regular season finale in East Lansing, Mich.
Men
For the men, Farmer, who ran a 24:36 en route to winning the #JennaStrong Fall Classic in Wilmington just 15 days prior, added in his second individual victory of the season by taking home the race's top honors. The senior from Piketon, Ohio was one of only five runners in the field of 311 harriers to run the race in under 25 minutes, and in doing so, officially built on a 2019 campaign that is one of the best in Shawnee State cross country history as it stands today.
In addition to the impressive pace from Farmer, the entire team continued to provide excellent pace themselves behind their lead runner as the Bears placed six harriers inside the top-50 overall. Steven Adams' 25:34 allowed the senior to claim 18th place in the meet, while Hunter Hoover continued to build on a strong campaign by running a 25:40 en route to a 24th place finish in the Great Lakes Challenge.
Behind them, Jonah Phillips (26:01), Hunter Bennington (26:06), and Josh Metzung (26:11) were also splendid throughout the race as the trio finished 37th, 41st, and 50th, respectively, with their stout times -- with Bennington, a South Webster native, edging Metzung by just five one-hundredths of a second for the fifth and final scoring slot.
Aiden Kammler's 26:24, which resulted in a 62nd place finish for the freshman from Portsmouth, rounded out the top seven for Shawnee State, while Thryceton Deckard's 26:33 (71st), Owen Reeher's 26:41 (83rd), and Chris Parsons' 26:49 (95th) allowed the Bears to place an outstanding 10 runners in the top-100 and in the top third of the field as a whole.
From a scoring standpoint, Shawnee State's work on the trails allowed the Bears to claim firm control of third place in the final standings. Only Taylor (Ind.) and Indiana Wesleyan, who obtained 71 and 73 points, respectively, fared better than SSU on the day.
Women
On the women's side of the coin, Brooke Smith's time of 18:39 proved to be a time that put the senior in a solid 11th place overall as Smith continued her outstanding midseason stretch by placing as Shawnee State's top runner for the third consecutive race.
Marissa Smith -- who has finished as a top-two runner in each of the six meets that the Bears have competed in this season -- added in a 19:09 en route to a 28th place finish as the duo have continued to keep one another honest throughout the 2019 season from a timing standpoint. Jessica Price allowed the women to place three runners in the top-40 overall in the 277-runner field as Price finished 36th overall with a 19:19 -- just 10 seconds behind Smith.
Behind the main trio, Jessica Cook's 142nd-place time and Olivia Messer's 149th place finish rounded out the top-five for Shawnee State as the duo posted times of 20:30 and 20:40 for the women. Mckenna Pannell also finished inside the top-200 overall with her time of 21:27, which led to a 197th place finish for the freshman.
Upcoming
With the season at its end, the men and women will turn their undivided attention to the Mid-South Conference Championships on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Bowling Green, Ky. Both units will be looking for their 10th consecutive Mid-South Conference Championships -- which would make the program 10-of-10 since joining the MSC in 2010.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
