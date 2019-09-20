Each and every day, history is being made.
For the Western Indians and the Piketon Redstreaks on Tuesday evening, both soccer programs wrote a new chapter by playing each other for the first time ever. That is just the beginning of the journey for both teams.
When the game came to an end, the scoreboard read 5-1 in favor of the Redstreaks. It is Piketon’s first win in the restart of boys soccer. It is also the first boys-only soccer win. Previously when Piketon had a boys soccer team, it was a co-ed squad. On the other hand, Western is just beginning soccer, playing as a co-ed team. Everything is new for the Indians as they embark on their inaugural season.
In the Sept. 17 contest between the two Pike County schools, Piketon played its way to a 3-0 lead in the first half, using two goals from Noah Nichols and another from Brandt Thompson. Nichols completed his first hat trick of three goals as a Redstreak by starting the scoring in the second half. Nichols hit that third goal by firing an open shot to the opposite corner past Western’s keeper to make the lead 4-0.
For Piketon, Thompson nearly scored his second goal of the night with about 20 minutes to play, but Western goalkeeper Tommy Garman was there to secure the hard shot. With 12:50 left, Piketon sophomore Gabe Morgensen provided his team’s final points, scoring on a close range free kick after a Western foul, 5-0.
The Indians did not give up, and their efforts were rewarded late in the contest. Sophomore Noah Whitt broke up the shutout, scoring over top of a Piketon defender with 7:34 to play, making the score 5-1. Tommy Garman, the Indians’ keeper, had numerous saves.
“Western has a lot of athletic ability, which goes a long way. They are not a team to be taken lightly. Their goal keeper was exceptional,” said Piketon coach Eric Nichols.
“It was a good competitive match and featured good sportsmanship by both teams. We both need to keep the faith. It is very hard to start a soccer program when many schools in this area have been playing soccer for years. There is no low hanging fruit.”
The Redstreaks will be back home Monday evening for YMCA Youth Night. The Lady Redstreaks will begin the evening with a 5 p.m. battle against the Westfall Lady Mustangs. Then the YMCA youth players will be recognized, followed by the varsity boys contest with Westfall.
For the Indians, this year is about growing in their journey. When Tim Remington was hired as the Western High School soccer coach last spring, he began holding open field sessions in the summer months, along with assistant coach Jason Claytor and junior high coach Andrew Bauer. It wasn’t known for sure until school started whether or not the Indians would have enough players to field a team this fall.
Once school began, the interest began to grow. Uniforms and goals had been purchased, making it a reality for the student athletes.
In three games, the Indians have yet to be shut out. In the first-ever game for the team on Sept. 3, junior Sage Collingsworth scored both of Western’s goals in a 5-2 loss. The Indians returned to Portsmouth again on Sept. 19, suffering a 4-2 defeat to the Trojans. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie at the half. Then Portsmouth pulled away by outscoring Western 3-1 in the second half. Western’s goals were scored by Sean Kerns and Sage Collingsworth.
My players are really excited about soccer. They have showed up and played hard. The learning curve is so steep right now for them,” said Western coach Tim Remington. “We have seen improvement already in just the few short weeks that they have been playing. Ball skills have gotten better. They are understanding the game a little bit. Some of them are understanding better where they are supposed to be — all of the things that you can hope for in the first year.”
The Indians have some additional games scheduled. They will play Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Waverly against the boys junior varsity team. They will also play at Northwest on Sept. 30 as a girls only game if there are enough players available. They will also play at South Point on Oct. 10 against their junior varsity boys.
“We knew it would be a struggle in the first year. We hope we can continue to build. My kids have very positive attitudes. They play hard and work hard. I’m proud of them. It isn’t easy for the girls to know they are playing against the boys. My girls are tough. They aren’t afraid. They are doing a great job,” said Remington.
“We have a lot of work to do. We have gotten support from the community. There is a very positive vibe around the program. Just having it is exciting for the kids and the parents. It gives them another option for a sport. We’re just going to keep working hard.”
