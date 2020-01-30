COLUMBUS — The NCAA announced today that Columbus is one of four host city finalists for the 2025 and 2026 Women’s Final Four bid.
In an announcement, NCAA shared that each of the four cities selected demonstrate a mix of NCAA championship host experience. “The number and quality of potential host cities for the Women’s Final Four continues to grow,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee and senior associate athletics director at Middle Tennessee. “The Women’s Final Four selection process continues to be successful in identifying those cities that will raise the bar for one of America’s premier sporting events and the world’s women’s basketball events.”
Columbus must submit a final bid by April 13. Following submission, NCAA committee and staff will visit each finalist city from June through August. An in-person presentation to committee members from Columbus will occur Sept. 23-25 before the NCAA makes the formal recommendation and final approval of the 2025 and 2026 Women’s Final Four sites, which are set to be announced in October.
“We are thrilled Columbus has been selected as a finalist to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in either 2025 or 2026,” said Linda Shetina Logan, executive director, Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “When Columbus played host to the 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four, it united our community in a meaningful way and provided opportunities to introduce thousands of people – whether players, coaches, fans or those watching on TV – to our great city. We look forward to continuing to work with the NCAA on the bid process and are excited about another opportunity to host these amazing student-athletes and women’s basketball fans in Columbus.”
