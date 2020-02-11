Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

BOYS

Western 59, New Boston 73

WHS - 10 15 16 18 - 59

NBHS - 13 24 15 21 - 73

WESTERN (59) — Maveric Ferneau 1 0 0-0 2, Shelden Richardson 4 1 4-6 15, Austin Beckett 3 0 2-2 9, Riley Beekman 3 0 0-0 6, Broc Jordan 1 0 1-4 3, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-2 0, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-2 0, Coleman Gibson 2 1 4-4 11, Kolten Miller 1 1 1-2 6, Wyatt Grooms 1 0 0-1 2, Noah Whitt 3 0 0-1 6, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 3 12-23 59.

NEW BOSTON (73) — Malachi Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Grady Jackson 2 1 2-3 9, Tanner Voiers 1 2 0-0 8, Kyle Sexton 12 0 12-12 36, Devon Jones 2 0 0-2 2, Levi Bowman 0 0 0-1 0, Marcus Saunders 0 1 0-0 3, Jerome McKinley 0 1 2-4 5, Chase Clark 3 0 0-0 6, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Grant 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Voiers 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 5 16-22 73.

New Hope Christian 60, Eastern 59

NHCHS - 10 14 25 11 - 60

EHS - 8 15 21 15 - 59

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (60) — Tyler Cavanaugh 5 0 5-6 15, Caleb Heidish 1 5 1-2 18, Holden Roese 3 2 1-4 13, Josh Mullins 1 2 0-0 8, Donovan Geddis 2 0 0-2 4, Jeremiah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Simon McAllister 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 13 9 7-14 60.

EASTERN (59) — Drake Ferguson 1 0 0-0 2, Dillion Mattox 0 1 0-0 3, Hunter Cochenour 3 1 5-5 14, Neil Leist 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 2 0 8-9 12, Brennen Slusher 0 4 2-2 14, Jake Tribby 2 0 0-0 4, Gabe McBee 3 1 1-3 10, TOTALS 11 7 16-19 59.

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

GIRLS REGULAR SEASON

Wheelersburg 56, Waverly 42

Whe. HS - 15 19 11 11 - 56

Wav. HS - 7 10 11 14 - 42

WHEELERSBURG (56) — Lauren Jolly 1 2 0-0 8, Lani Irwin 0 2 0-0 6, Alaina Keeney 1 1 0-0 5, Ellie Kallner 3 2 0-0 12, Kaylee Darnell 2 2 2-2 12, Makenna Walker 1 0 0-0 2, Lexie Rucker 2 0 0-0 4, Brittani Wolfenbarker 0 2 0-0 6, Annie Coriell 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Whittaker 0 0 0-0 0, Brynley Preston 0 0 0-0 0, Lyndsey Heimbach 0 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 11 3-4 56.

WAVERLY (42) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 2-2 6, Carli Knight 2 0 0-2 4, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 0-0 2, Lydia Brown 0 0 2-2 2, Zoiee Smith 3 0 4-6 10, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-0 4, Paige Carter 5 0 4-4 14, Ryane Bond 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Brooklin Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 0 12-16 42.

D4 GIRLS SECTIONAL

Western 23, Paint Valley 54

WHS - 6 8 5 4 - 23

PVHS - 11 12 17 14 - 54

WESTERN (23) — Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Alicia Francis 2 0 1-3 5, Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 2-3 4, Kenzi Ferneau 0 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 1-4 3, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beekman 1 0 4-4 6, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Abbi Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Walls 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Gedeon 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 0 9-16 23.

PAINT VALLEY (54) — Abbi Stanforth 1 0 1-2 3, Olivia Smith 3 0 1-3 7, Hanna Uhrig 4 1 0-0 11, Averi McFadden 2 0 4-4 8, Baylee Uhrig 4 0 0-0 8, Grace Mustard 0 0 0-0 0, Angel Proehl 0 4 0-0 12, Ahneka Campbell 2 0 1-2 5, Cox 0 0 0-2 0, TOTALS 16 5 7-13 54.

Whiteoak 27, Eastern 55

WHS - 10 2 6 7 - 27

EHS - 21 14 11 9 - 55

WHITEOAK (27) — Brie Walker 1 0 0-0 2, Kara Ward 1 2 0-0 8, Brooklyn Campbell 0 0 0-00, Emmy Hawkins 1 0 3-4 5, Cylee Bratton 3 0 5-6 11, Ann Ames 0 0 0-1 0, Lizz Edwards 0 0 1-3 1, Maddison Berkley 0 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 6 2 9-14 27.

EASTERN (55) — Skylar White 0 0 2-2 2, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Cochenour 3 0 0-0 6, Abby Cochenour 7 1 3-5 20, Andee Lester 5 0 3-4 13, Mackenzie 0 2 0-0 6, Chloe’ Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Sofia Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 19 3 8-11 55.

D3 GIRLS SECTIONAL

Piketon 49, Coal Grove 75

PHS - 11 11 14 13 - 49

CGHS - 20 19 20 15 - 74

PIKETON (49) — Kennedy Jenkins 1 1 0-0 5, Jazz Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Vulgamore 1 2 5-8 13, Savannah McNelly 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Johnson 1 0 1-2 3, Hayleigh Risner 8 0 0-2 16, Natalie Cooper 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 17 3 6-12 49.

COAL GROVE () —Ellie Holmes 1 0 1-2 3, Addie Dillow 11 5 2-4 39, Kaleigh Murphy 6 0 1-1 13, Abbey Hicks 3 0 1-1 7, Rylee Harman 1 0 2-2 4, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 2-2 2, Jaidyn Griffith 2 0 2-2 6, Kelsey Frayley 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Autumn Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 5 11-14 74.

