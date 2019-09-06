It was a tight football game early for the Waverly Tigers as they battled the Zane Trace Pioneers on the road Friday night.
Ultimately, the Tigers roared to life late in the game, pulling away with 28-second half points to seal a 49-14 victory. It was as close as 21-14 when the Tigers began to turn the tide in their favor.
Waverly sophomore 6-foot, 5-inch receiver Will Futhey had a break-out game, collecting four passes from quarterback Haydn’ Shanks for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Phoenix Wolf returned to action after a broken ankle during baskeball season, and secured three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. And speedy running back Payton Shoemaker nearly reached 200 yards again. He carried the ball 18 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns. The other touchdown pass in the game was thrown by sophomore Wade Futhey to senior Grayson Diener who was playing wide receiver for the first time.
The Tigers will return home to face Unioto next Friday night. More details and statistics from this game will be included in the Wednesday, Sept. 11 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
