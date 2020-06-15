Still shaking the rust off from a spring away from baseball, the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers continue to search for their first victory.
After losing a high-scoring contest to Hillsboro Thursday, the Junior Shockers went back to work on Saturday. Post 142 squared off against Jackson in double header action at home, dropping both contests by scores of 13-3 and 7-4.
The opener resulted in the 13-3 loss for Post 142, as Jackson used a nine-run second inning to pull away early. Jackson added four more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Those four runs came after Waverly scored one in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third to cut the advantage to 9-3 briefly. Once Jackson plated those four runs, a 10-run lead was achieved, 13-3. Neither team scored in the fifth inning, bringing the game to an early end on the run rule.
To start the scoring for Post 142 in the bottom of the second inning, Michael Goodman came up with a one-out single to center field. He went all the way to third on a single from Alex Jenkins. Goodman and Jenkins executed a double-steal, allowing Goodman to swipe home and get the Junior Shockers on the scoreboard.
Waverly’s L.T. Jordan led off the bottom of the third inning with a single. He later stole second and went to third on an errant throw by the Jackson catcher. Carter Williams followed by drawing a walk. Hunter Edwards stepped to the plate and delivered a double to center field, sending them both home to make the score 9-3 at that point. Then Jackson scored the final four runs to take the 13-3 win.
Edwards finished 1-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs, while Goodman and Jordan each went 1-for-2 with a run.
Jerrod Tackett started on the mound for Post 142 and suffered the loss. Alex Jenkins and Christopher Queen finished in relief.
The second game was much closer, but once the Junior Shockers fell behind, they couldn’t catch up, ultimately suffering a 7-4 defeat.
Jackson gained the early advantage by scoring the first run the top of the second. Then Waverly took its only lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Jackson scored two runs in the top of the third, two in the top of the fourth, and two in the top of the fifth to go up 7-2. The Junior Shockers added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to finish the 7-4 loss.
To gain the lone lead in the bottom of the second inning, Post 142 used a pair of walks by Hunter Edwards and Tre Jenkins followed by a single from Christian Horn to fill the bases. Carter Nickel grounded into a fielder’s choice, plating Edwards to make the score 1-1. Jayden Thacker drew a walk, filling the bases again. Then Cristian Mossbarger hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run to give the Junior Shockers the 2-1 lead.
After Jackson put up six unanswered runs in the next three innings, Post 142 attempted to rally.
Horn started the bottom of the sixth-inning with a one-out double. He followed by stealing third and scored on a single from Thacker, cutting the lead to 7-3.
Waverly managed to generate a final run in the bottom of the seventh. Colten Buckle had a one-out single to start the rally. Alex Jenkins and Carter Williams both drew walks. Then Tre Jenkins provided a groundout to push Buckle home, making the score 7-4. The game came to an end on a final groundout.
Christian Horn led the team from the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base. L.T. Jordan also had a double in a 1-for-4 performance. Colten Buckle was 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, while Jayden Thacker was 1-for-1 with one RBI. Mossbarger, Tre Jenkins, and Carter Nickel each had an RBI.
Garrett Moore started on the mound for Post 142. Mossbarger, Carter Williams and Thacker all followed in relief.
On Monday evening, the Junior Shockers traveled to Lancaster and suffered a 7-0 defeat by Post 11.
Waverly nearly matched Lancaster’s hit total, but errors provided costly. The Shockers had five hits and three errors, while Post 11 generated six hits. Carter Williams, Hunter Edwards, Christopher Queen, Tre Jenkins and Cristian Mossbarger all had one hit each. Nic Lightle added a stolen base after drawing a walk.
Carter Nickel started and pitched four innings, suffering the loss. Hunter Edwards finished the final two innings.
The Junior Shockers will head to Vinton County High School to battle with Jackson/McArthur on Wednesday evening.
