He never complains and he is always smiling.
Those are two ways that Randy Smith, the track and field coach at Green High School in Franklin Furnace, describes Tate Ratliff.
What isn’t known unless you have attended a track meet to see Ratcliff in person is that he cannot run. But he can be a fierce competitor when he is strapped into a racing wheelchair, as he proved in the 2021 junior high state meet.
“This past spring we decided to try wheelchair racing in track and field. He took to it like a natural,” said Smith. “In fact, he did so well that he finished fourth in the state of Ohio in the 100 meter dash in the junior high division (as a seventh grader). It is even more impressive when you realize we didn’t even have a track for him to practice on.”
Smith, who has been coaching track and field for 45 years, explained that Green Local School District has never had a track before, but one is currently under construction and will be ready in the spring. Construction has already been completed on a new football field and stadium as a part of the athletic facilities upgrade at the school.
“We have always had to practice track in the parking lot,” said Smith. “We post people on both sides to watch for cars, buses, etc. to make sure no one gets hit.”
An additional unknown about Ratcliff’s success as a seventh-grader came from the fact that he did not have his own racing chair.
“The one he was in last season was a used one we were allowed to borrow,” Smith shared about the chair. “A new one would be built to his body specifications and allow him to go much faster with more control.”
To help Ratliff continue his racing with the rest of the Green athletes, Smith decided to help buy him a racing chair. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Coach Smith created a GoFundMe fundraiser to purchase Tate Ratliff his own racing chair for the upcoming 2022 track season.
“Tate has been wheelchair-bound his entire life because of a genetic disorder. He works hard to do anything other people do,” Smith shared on GoFundMe. “He has undergone several operations, but is always positive and has a smile. He never complains and works hard to do what any other eighth grader can do.”
To view the GoFundMe, “Racing Wheelchair for Tate”, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/3kd5/racing-wheelchair-for-tate
As of Friday afternoon, donations totaled $2,590 of the $4,000 goal, showing what community support can do.
“The support we have gotten on this project has been amazing, not only from the people of Franklin Furnace but in the surrounding area. This has been a highlight of my career,” said Smith.
“The other athletes totally support Tate. They help get him in his chair, pump up air in the chair tires, get his equipment, etc. Everyone is there to cheer for him. He is also in the marching band, playing drums. He has a wonderful family, who is always there to support him.”
Smith hopes there will be plenty of fans in the stands this spring to see Ratliff in action on the track.
“If you ever get a chance to come to a track meet where Green Junior High is competing, please come out and watch Tate,” said Smith. “It is a life changing experience.”
