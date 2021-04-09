On Monday night, the Waverly Tigers picked up another victory on the tennis courts with a 5-0 sweep of the visiting Clay Panthers.
Waylon Lamerson won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Caden Nibert claimed a victory in No. 2 singles without dropping a game. Landon Shiland was victorious in No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley won 6-0, 6-0, while Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe took No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-3.
Waverly moved to 3-0 with the win. The next match is at Minford on Monday.
