Four Pike County senior baseball players were among those named Academic All-Ohio for their stellar performance in the classroom throughout their high school careers.

They include a trio of Waverly Tigers — Ben Flanders, Haydn’ Shanks and Derek Eblin — along with one Piketon Redstreak — Chance Skaggs.

Academic All-Ohio is awarded through the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association to seniors who earn a varsity letter, earn a 3.25+ GPA, and 22+ ACT or 1250+ SAT Score.

All representatives from the Southeast District are included in the following list: Issac York, Drew Harris and Preston Truax of Alexander; Charlie Strohm, Will Matters, Cameron Niese, and Peyton Gail of Athens; Evan Wells of Belpre; Jake Bell and Adam Cunningham of Circleville; Ethan Daniels of Eastern Brown (Winchester); Colton Roe and Bode Wamsley of Gallia Academy; Coltin Hunter and Brad Miller of Hillsboro; Ryan Ashley and Cameron Deere of Ironton; Adam Coil and John Barry Wharff of Marietta High School; Cade Meade and Seth Meade of North Adams; Ethan Sickles of Oak Hill; Devlen Spradlin of Paint Valley; Chance Skaggs of Piketon; Jared Opperman and Caleb Hazelbaker of Portsmouth West; Aidan Andrews of South Webster High; Cameron DeBord and Dewey Dailey of Unioto; Blake Wood, Nick Mowery and Wesley Holbrook of Valley; Evan Gandee and Kurt Taylor of Warren; Hugh Silberman and Owen Mullins of Washington Court House; Jude Huffman of Waterford; Ben Flanders, Haydn’ Shanks and Derek Eblin of Waverly; Mason Montgomery, Chase Conley, Eric Green, Elias Robson, and DJ Horton of Wheelersburg.

