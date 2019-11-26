#;Name;Height;Grade

1;Jonathan Leedy;5'8";10

2;Levi Gullion;6'3";10

3;Logan Maynard;5'10";11

4;Brody Fuller;5'11";11

5;Shane Leedy;5'11";11

10;Sawyer Pendleton;5'10";11

11;Brady Coreno;5'10";10

15;Kydan Potts;6'2";10

20;Chris Chandler;6'4";11

22;Braiden Dunham;6'3";10

32;Tra Swayne;6'2";10

50;Tyree Harris;6'4";12

Head Coach: Kyle Miller

Assistant Coaches: Nathan Childers, Gary Veach, Mark Shifko & Baden Fuller

