It was an old-fashioned shootout Friday night in Piketon. The game featured 13 combined touchdowns, 36 first downs and 94 points. Although Levi Gullion threw 5 touchdown passes while the offense racked up 499 yards, the Streaks fell to Paint Valley 56-38.
“We were in a battle with one of the best teams in the league. We were right there up at halftime. (In the) fourth quarter we were right there. They kind of wore us down, but I liked our effort. We came out and played hard,” said Redstreak head coach Tyler Gullion.
After receiving the opening kick, Piketon went on a 75-yard, 2:48 touchdown drive as Gullion found Chris Chandler for a 32-yard score as the Streaks took an early 7-0 lead.
With 6:04 left in the first quarter facing a 4th-and-6, Paint Valley scored on a touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. Piketon then fumbled on the first play of their next drive, as the Bearcats recovered. Paint Valley would cash in on the turnover and take a 14-7 lead with 4:05 in the first.
The Redstreaks needed only two plays on the next drive, as Gullion hooked up with Chandler again for a 70-yard score to tie the game at 14. Piketon forced a Paint Valley punt on defense, and then with 8:03 to go in the second quarter, Gullion found Austin Henderson from 22 yards out, capping off an 85 yard touchdown drive.
After forcing a second straight Bearcat punt, the Redstreaks then struck quickly again as Gullion threw his fourth touchdown pass of the half when he found Camren Loar for a 44-yard touchdown. The Redstreaks would lead 28-14 with 5:41 left in the half. Paint Valley scored the last touchdown of the half on an 8-yard run to cut the Piketon lead 28-21 going into the break.
“We finally started clicking on offense tonight. We ran the ball tonight. we got back to what we need to do — establish the run and then we throw off of it. That’s what we did. Levi threw some good passes. He had a couple of mistakes. Austin (Henderson) and Sammy (Savage) ran the ball hard. (On) our offensive line, we started a sophomore and freshman at right guard and tackle, so I think it’s pretty good for them. They (Paint Valley) got us there towards the end,” Gullion said.
Paint Valley tied the game 28-28 with 9:23 left in the third after receiving the second half kickoff. On the next three drives Piketon and Paint Valley traded turnovers. Then the Bearcats scored from 24 yards out with 5:51 left in the third to take a 35-28 lead. The Redstreaks didn’t waste much time on the next drive as they scored in one minute and fifty-two seconds. This time Gullion found Johnny Burton for a 59-yard touchdown. The game would be tied 35-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
Paint Valley retook the lead 41-35 on an 11-yard touchdown run. The Bearcats then scored two more times at the 8:45 mark and 2:20 mark to take a 56-35 lead. Jorge Del Rio connected on a 45-yard field as time expired to give the Redstreaks their last points of the night.
Paint Valley was without four year starting quarterback Bryce Newland, so defensively for the Redstreaks, it was hard knowing what to expect from the Bearcats offense.
“It was hard to prepare because we didn’t know what they were going to do. They have speed. They run hard,” said Gullion. “It is what it is. We have to be a little quicker to get to the ball; we have to clean some things up.”
Statistically, it was a big night for the Redstreaks offense. Gullion was 13-got-21 for 317 yards and 5 touchdowns. Chris Chandler caught 3 passes for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnny Burton had 4 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Camren Loar had 69 receiving yards and a touchdown. Austin Henderson rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries, while Sammy Savage carried the rock 12 times for 52 yards.
The Redstreaks had 17 first downs while totaling 499 yards of offense. Jorge Del Rio was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals with a 45-yarder.
Next Friday, the Redstreaks will host the Southeastern Panthers who defeated Huntington in their last contest.
