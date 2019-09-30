Waverly Football Statistics vs. Amanda-Clearcreek - Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 21-140, 2 TDs; Jaxson Poe 1-4; Brady Anderson 1-3.
Passing: Haydn' Shanks 24-for-29 for 435 yards, 5 TDs; Wade Futhey 2-of-4 for 13 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Phoenix Wolf 13-119; Will Futhey 10-290, 5 TDs; Payton Shoemaker 1-25; Penn Morrison 1-9, Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punting: Grayson Diener 3-for-80 for an average of 26.7 yards with a long of 34 yards.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-8; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-39; Grayson Diener 2-33.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 8-for-457 for an average of 57.1 yards per kick with 6 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 8, Dakota Swepston 6, Penn Morrison, 4, Jaxson Poe 3, Anthony Wagner 3, Payton Shoemaker 3, Will Futhey 3, Spencer Pollard 2.5, Brandon McGuin 2, Mark Stulley 2, Cai Marquez 1.5, Jake Taylor 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Grayson Diener 1, Dawson Shoemaker 1, Whyatt Ward 1, Michael Davis 1, Kenny Cydrus 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 2.5-9, Anthony Wagner 2-8, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Dakota Swepston 1-6, Mark Stulley 1-5, Jaxson Poe 1-1.
Sacks: Anthony Wagner 1-3, Brandon McGuin 1-2, J.T. Barnett 0.5-4, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5.
Pass deflections: Penn Morrison 1.
Interceptions (No.-Yds): Penn Morrison 2-14.
Scoring: Will Futhey - 5 TDs for 30 points; Payton Shoemaker - 2 TDs for 12 points; Grayson Diener 6-for-6 PAT kicks for 6 points.
Waverly Football Statistical Totals - 5 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 130-1,129, 13 TDs; Jaxson Poe 7-23.
Passing: Haydn' Shanks 57-for-91 for 909 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; Wade Futhey 16-for-33 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 18-460, 7 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 22-242, 1 TD; Mark Stulley 14-100, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 8-66; Penn Morrison 5-66; Payton Shoemaker 4-53; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 6-48; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 9-185; Grayson Diener 6-144; Will Futhey 1-5; Zeke Brown 1-4.
All Purpose Yardage: Payton Shoemaker 1,233, Will Futhey 191, Grayson Diener 174, Phoenix Wolf 123, Zeke Brown 120, Mark Stulley 106, Penn Morrison 57, Jaxson Poe 19, Dakota Swepston 11.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 10-319 for an average of 31.9 yards per punt with a long of 42 yards, no touchbacks and one fair catch.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 29-1671 for an average of 57.6 yards per kick with 21 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 43.5, Payton Shoemaker 27, Wyatt Crabtree 26.5, Zeke Brown 25, Will Futhey 21.5, Dakota Swepston 16, Jaxson Poe 14.5, Grayson Diener 13, Mark Stulley 10.5, Michael Davis 8, Cai Marquez 8, Penn Morrison 7.5, Hunter Ward 5.5, Brandon McGuin 5.5, Kenny Cydrus 5, Whyatt Ward 5, Spencer Pollard 4.5, Dawson Shoemaker 3.5, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Jake Taylor 1, Ty Evans 1, Andrew Welch 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 11.5-49, Jaxson Poe 8.5-38, Wyatt Crabtree 4-17, Dakota Swepston 4-14, Zeke Brown 2.5-12, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Anthony Wagner 2-8, Spencer Pollard 2-5, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1-7, Dawson Shoemaker 1-3, Kenny Cydrus 1-1, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Mark Stulley 1.5-12, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Whyatt Ward 0.5-1.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 3.5-29, Zeke Brown 1-10, Jaxson Poe 1-6, Wyatt Crabtree 1-5, Anthony Wagner 1-3, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 1-TD, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Penn Morrison 3-14; Zeke Brown 1-50, Payton Shoemaker 1-16.
Pass deflections: Penn Morrison 2, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Mark Stulley 1, Zeke Brown 1, Payton Shoemaker 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 13 TDs and a conversion rush for 80 points; Will Futhey - 7 TDs for 42 points; Grayson Diener - 1 TD, 1 FG, and 21 point-after kicks for 30 points; Mark Stulley - 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf - 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe - 1 safety for 2 points.
