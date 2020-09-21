The Eastern cross country teams competed at the Minford Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Eagles claimed one victory and a runner up spot.
Eastern seventh grader Josie Ware started the day off well for the team with her second place finish. Josie completed the course with a time of 14 minutes and 44 seconds, 11 seconds behind overall winner Bella Flores of Bishop Flaget. Fellow Eagle seventh grade runner Olivia Logan improved on her season best time by one minute, placing her sixth overall.
Aiden Werner continued his hot streak by winning the junior high boys’ race with a time of 11 minutes and 20 seconds, 38 seconds ahead of the second overall finisher. Garrett Cody placed fourth overall with a time of 12 minutes and 9 seconds. Carson Salisbury was the next junior high boy to finish for Eastern. Carson placed 16th overall with a time of 13 minutes and 39 seconds. Tucker Leist, Jubal Bevins and Sherman Salisbury were the remaining Eastern runners to finish.
Sofia Salisbury was the lone high school girl to compete from Eastern. Sofia finished 24th overall with a time of 26 minutes and 1 second.
Freshman standout Teagan Werner finished fourth overall. Teagan covered the 5,000-meter course with a new personal best time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds. Jaxon Collins improved on his personal best time, placing 22nd overall in a time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds. Hayden Tuggle was the remaining high school boy to finish for Eastern. Hayden placed 43rd overall with a time of 22 minutes and 44 seconds.
Eastern competes again at the Jackson Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 24.
