Eastern football at Notre Dame - Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Passing: Dillion Mattox 6-for-8 for 38 yards. 

Rushing: Dillion Mattox 21-208, 3 TDs; Logan Clemmons 11-167, 2 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 4-15, 1 TD. 

Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-27; Tyler Hanshaw 1-5; Bryce Myers 1-2. 

Total Yardage: 428

Tackles: Logan Clemmons 11, Kyle Beasley 8, Tyler Hanshaw 6, K.J. Reinsmith 5, Chase Carter 4, Malik Harris 4, Jake Tribby 3, Bryce Myers 3, Dillion Mattox 3, Coltan Denny 2, Michael Cantrell 1, Damian Hall 1. 

Tackles for Loss: Dillion Mattox 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Michael Cantrell 1, Malik Harris 1, Jake Tribby 1, Coltan Denny 1. 

Forced Fumble: Chase Carter 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1.

Fumble Recovery: Damien Hall 1.

Interceptions: Kyle Beasley 1.

Scoring Summary: 

Dillion Mattox - 5 yard rushing TD

Logan Clemmons - 17 yard rushing TD

Dillion Mattox - 38 yard rushing TD

Dillon Mattox to Logan Clemmons - 2-point conversion

Logan Clemmons - 23-yard rushing TD

Logan Clemmons - 2-point conversion

Dillion Mattox - 2 yard rushing TD

Chase Carter - PAT 

Tyler Hanshaw - 2 yard rushing TD

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

