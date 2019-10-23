Eastern football at Notre Dame - Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Passing: Dillion Mattox 6-for-8 for 38 yards.
Rushing: Dillion Mattox 21-208, 3 TDs; Logan Clemmons 11-167, 2 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 4-15, 1 TD.
Receiving: Logan Clemmons 3-27; Tyler Hanshaw 1-5; Bryce Myers 1-2.
Total Yardage: 428
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 11, Kyle Beasley 8, Tyler Hanshaw 6, K.J. Reinsmith 5, Chase Carter 4, Malik Harris 4, Jake Tribby 3, Bryce Myers 3, Dillion Mattox 3, Coltan Denny 2, Michael Cantrell 1, Damian Hall 1.
Tackles for Loss: Dillion Mattox 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Michael Cantrell 1, Malik Harris 1, Jake Tribby 1, Coltan Denny 1.
Forced Fumble: Chase Carter 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1.
Fumble Recovery: Damien Hall 1.
Interceptions: Kyle Beasley 1.
Scoring Summary:
Dillion Mattox - 5 yard rushing TD
Logan Clemmons - 17 yard rushing TD
Dillion Mattox - 38 yard rushing TD
Dillon Mattox to Logan Clemmons - 2-point conversion
Logan Clemmons - 23-yard rushing TD
Logan Clemmons - 2-point conversion
Dillion Mattox - 2 yard rushing TD
Chase Carter - PAT
Tyler Hanshaw - 2 yard rushing TD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.