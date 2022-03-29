A late-scoring outburst by the hosting Wheelersburg Pirates saw the Waverly Tigers suffer a 13-3 road loss to open the baseball season Monday evening.

Waverly gained the initial lead with a pair of runs in the opening inning, helped by two Pirate errors and a hit from Tiger senior J.T. Barnett. The Pirates turned a walk into a run in the home half of the inning to cut Waverly’s lead to 2-1.

Wheelerburg moved ahead 6-2 by scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Waverly was able to cut it to 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Dawson Shoemaker turned a walk into a run, as Peyton Harris followed with a double to get him home.

The Pirates brought the cold game to an early end by plating seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 13-3 win.

Additional hits for the Tigers in the loss came from Hunter Hauck and J.T. Barnett.

The Tigers played Huntington at VA Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

