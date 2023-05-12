Ali Parades (right) gets a hug from Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts as they come off the field. Parades made a crucial catch in right field to end the top of the sixth inning to prevent Waterford from adding a run at that point.
Ali Parades (right) gets a hug from Eastern pitcher Hannah Felts as they come off the field. Parades made a crucial catch in right field to end the top of the sixth inning to prevent Waterford from adding a run at that point.
In a Division IV sectional final battle with the visiting Waterford Wildcats, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 3-2 defeat Wednesday evening, bringing their season to an end.
Waterford played small ball and took advantage of Eastern miscues to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win. That will send the Lady Wildcats on to the district tournament to tangle with the top-seeded Notre Dame Lady Titans on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. in a semifinal matchup at the University of Rio Grande. The Lady Titans defeated the Green Lady Bobcats 23-0 in their sectional final to advance.
“It was an eight (seed) versus nine (seed) game. On the scoreboard it was a one-run game,” Eastern coach Josh Nickell said.
“Too many errors and not enough hits ... Because I’ve watched their film, I knew the pitcher wanted to throw outside. On Tuesday, we played Waverly and their pitcher did a tutorial for us, throwing outside. I saw the girls who hit it well, and the girls who didn’t. I changed the lineup, and it bit me. I should have left it the same. I think we would have generated more runs. We were getting runners on. We just couldn’t get them in.”
The first two innings went by without either team scoring. In the bottom of the third, the Lady Eagles produced what ended up being their only two runs. It began when Megan Nickell started with a one-out single to right field, and Lydia Park drew a walk behind her. Madison Shuler singled to left field, giving Nickell the opportunity to score and Park followed her home. Shuler, who went to second on the throw, was eliminated when Alex Spradlin lined into a double play. However, the Lady Eagles had the 2-0 lead.
Waterford broke up the shutout in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Wildcats started with a leadoff single by Avery Smithberger. She went from first to third on a bunt by Leia Barnett and scored when the throw sailed into foul territory. That cut the Eastern lead in half, 2-1.
In the home half of the inning, Nickell came up with another one-out single and advanced to second on the throw. Park followed with a liner up the middle that was snagged by the Waterford shortstop and turned into a double play with Nickell on the move.
Waterford capitalized on an error to start the top of the sixth inning, as the leadoff runner Kari Carney made it all the way to second base. Sophie Huffman sent her home with a double to right field, tying the game at 2-2. Huffman advanced to third and was waiting for the opportunity to go home. Smithberger stepped to the plate and hit a fly ball to right that was secured by Alicea Paredes, who adjusted and made the basket catch on the move.
“Ali (Parades) wasn’t getting a lot of playing time early in the year. We had some injuries so we threw her out there in right field,” Nickell said. “You never have to question her heart. She will give you 110 percent on every play. She always plays hard.”
Then in the top of the seventh inning, an error allowed Laykyn Jones to reach base. She went from first to third on the bunt and then scored on a single by Carney, giving the Lady Wildcats the 3-2 lead. In the home half of the seventh, Eastern’s hope of a rally was ended as Waterford recorded three straight outs to take the sectional title.
From the plate, Nickell led Eastern going 3-3 with a run. Madison Shuler was 1-2 with two RBIs. Emma Young was 1-2.
For Eastern, Hannah Felts pitched the complete game, giving up three runs, only one of which was earned, on six hits, while striking out eight batters and walking none.
Waterford’s pitcher, Carney, gave up two runs on four hits, while striking out eight and walking three. Huffman was their leading hitter, going 2-3 with an RBI and a pair of doubles.
“They are a solid team and they are well coached,” Nickell said of Waterford. “They didn’t make a lot of errors. They didn’t hit the ball real well, but they took advantage of our miscues. We get ourselves in trouble with the little things.”
The Lady Eagles will lose two seniors to graduation: Emma Young and Kelsey Helphenstine.
“I’ve coached Emma Young since sixth grade. I’ve watched her grow as a player and a person. I know she’s going to do big things next year as she finishes out college. She’s been doing college credit plus this whole time. She has a good head start,” Nickell said.
“Kelsey didn’t play for several years and she came back out. She regretted taking the years off. She’s played a great center field for us the last two years. She was thrown right into the fire and stepped up and made play after play.”
According to Nickell, the team will have a good core returning along with a strong class of eighth graders who will join them next spring.
“We will have a lot of leadership. Lydia Park, sophomore, took a huge step forward at shortstop and at the plate. Madi Day grew as an outfielder and at the plate. Megan (Nickell), Madison (Shuler) and Hannah (Felts) have been here since day one, and it will be their senior year. Laken Gullett, a freshman, was like Kelsey (Helphenstine). She hadn’t played since second grade. She’s picking it all up again. She’s very athletic and coachable. We’ve enjoyed having her and she’s done a super job.”
Eastern ends the year with an overall record of 9-16. The Lady Eagles completed Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with a record of 3-13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.