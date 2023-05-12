In a Division IV sectional final battle with the visiting Waterford Wildcats, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 3-2 defeat Wednesday evening, bringing their season to an end.

Waterford played small ball and took advantage of Eastern miscues to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win. That will send the Lady Wildcats on to the district tournament to tangle with the top-seeded Notre Dame Lady Titans on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. in a semifinal matchup at the University of Rio Grande. The Lady Titans defeated the Green Lady Bobcats 23-0 in their sectional final to advance.


