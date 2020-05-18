COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that supporters can catch re-airs of two Crew SC matches this week via ColumbusCrewSC.com (Wednesday) and SportsTime Ohio (Saturday).
On Wednesday, May 20, ColumbusCrewSC.com will re-air Crew SC’s thrilling 2-1 road victory via a stoppage-time goal against Seattle Sounders FC (original air date: March 29, 2014), with the stream set to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Ahead of the match, on Tuesday, May 19 analyst Jordan Angeli is set to do an Instagram Live interview on the Crew SC Instagram account (@ColumbusCrewSC) with defender Josh Williams, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET to preview the re-air.
SportsTime Ohio is slated to re-air the Black & Gold’s 2000 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes with the broadcast set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23 (original air date: March 25, 2000). Notably, the match was the first in Major League Soccer history to be decided by a golden goal, with midfielder Robert Warzycha netting the winner. The match will be preceded by a new episode of Crew Live: Home Edition at 5:30 p.m. ET featuring Warzycha alongside Crew SC’s Director of Team Strategic Partnerships and Business Development – and former player – Dante Washington. Crew Live: Home Edition is a pre-match show hosted by play-by-play broadcaster Neil Sika, analyst Jordan Angeli and sideline reporter Brett Hiltbrand. Additionally, the match is also set to stream via the FOX Sports GO App.
Major League Soccer’s platform, MLS Unites, aims to bring the soccer community together during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week MLS Unites continues to Celebrate Creativity. Crew SC content featured as part of MLS Unites to Celebrate Creativity – including Aboubacar Keita participating in “MLS Idle: Soccer’s Hidden Talents” – can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/3cIEnOY. Crew SC’s additional digital programming includes a Kids Corner which features videos and activities for children; Home Workouts led by Kelly Roderick, Crew SC’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach; The Breakdown, featuring analyst Jordan Angeli providing analysis of plays; and weekly #StayAtHome Recipes from registered team dietitian Jay Short. Crew SC supporters can also listen to the Club’s weekly radio show, “Inside The Crew”, on 97.1 The Fan every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Please see below for this week’s schedule of Crew SC matches set to re-air on ColumbusCrewSC.com and SportsTime Ohio.
Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET - ColumbusCrewSC.com
Crew SC at Seattle Sounders FC – Original air date: March 29, 2014 | Crew SC defeats Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 at CenturyLink Field by scoring a game-winning goal in stoppage time.
Saturday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET – SportsTime Ohio
Crew SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes – Original air date: March 25, 2000 | The Black & Gold defeat the San Jose Earthquakes in extra time, as Robert Warzycha scores the first golden goal in MLS history.
NOTES: re-aired matches on ColumbusCrewSC.com will be geo-fenced to Crew SC’s territory per Major League Soccer guidelines; re-aired matches on SportsTime Ohio will also stream on the FOX Sports GO App.
