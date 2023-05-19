For the sixth straight season, the Waverly Tigers will be participating in the OHSAA state boys tennis tournament.
Waverly doubles duo Caden Nibert and Cam McKenzie played their way to district championship on Wednesday, May 17 at the Ohio University tennis courts in Athens.
In all, three Tigers were there playing for the right to move on to the state tournament. According to Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison, the district tournament consists of the top eight doubles teams and the top eight singles teams from a sectional under a new OHSAA rule that requires a district championship in order to qualify for state. In the past, the district champion and the runner-up both had the opportunity to advance to state in both singles and doubles.
“This prompted many coaches to double up their better singles guys to have better state shot,” Waverly coach Matt Morrison explained.
Both Nibert and McKenzie were doubles players prior to the 2023 season, but they have primarily played singles this season until they teamed up for their tournament run. Nibert will be returning to state for the second time after qualifying last year with then senior teammate Waylon Lamerson.
McKenzie and Nibert came into the district tournament as the top seed after winning the sectional championship. They defeated Circleville’s Liam Goodheart and Slater Search in the first round 6-1, 6-0.
Then in the second round, they met the Ironton duo of Judah and Lincoln Barnes, who proved to be the toughest opponent of the day. Nibert and McKenzie defeated them 6-1, 6-7, 6-2.
“This was a tough one,” Morrison said. “Ironton played very well, and we made way too many errors in the second set. We needed to tough a match out though. Things had been pretty straight forward at sectionals, so it felt good to have to figure it out and was a wake up call for the final.”
In the district championship battle, Nibert and McKenzie defeated the Unioto team of Lucas Hanes and Mason Thornsberry 6-4, 6-, for the second straight Waverly district doubles title.
“Now it’s another trip to state,” said Morrison, mentioning that the Tigers have gone for six straight years. Brandon Nibert qualified in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Penn Morrison qualified in 2019 as well along with 2021 and 2022. Nibert and Lamerson joined Penn Morrison in 2022.
McKenzie and Nibert weren’t the only Tigers in competition at district. Sophomore Sam Walsh competed in singles. Walsh ultimately lost to Luke Frost from Athens, 0-6, 0-6. Frost would go on to win singles title later in the day
“Sam’s goal after last year was to get to districts and he accomplished it. He had a great run at sectional to get here, played some good points today, but there was too much experience on the other side. Frost has been to state three times, once in doubles and twice in singles. So we knew it would be tough today,” Morrison said. “His postseason run showed some good stuff for next year going forward and I know he’ll put in the time for next season, so we’ll see what he can accomplish next year.”
McKenzie and Nibert will make some final preparations before heading to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 25 and 26 at Ohio State University.
“Things get considerably tougher now, but it’s always great to make it there to play in the final 16 against the best,” said Morrison. “lt shows the consistency we’ve been able to establish here with our program.”
A feature on Nibert and McKenzie will appear in an upcoming edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
