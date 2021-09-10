Trailing for a large majority of the game, Piketon used the come-from-behind fashion to defeat the Zane Trace Pioneers in a 48-minute thriller.
Zane Trace received the opening kick and started their first possession at the 28. They used the ground game early on to move the ball into Piketon territory. Later in the drive they scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Blake Phillips to take a 7-0 lead with 5:48 in the first.
Piketon fumbled on the ensuing kickoff as Zane Trace recovered at the 9-yard line. After a penalty moved them back on second down, the Pioneers struck for a 19 yard touchdown pass taking a 14-0 lead with 4:20 in the first.
On the first Piketon offensive drive of the game, Piketon moved the ball quickly into Pioneer territory. Levi Gullion then hit Johnny Burton later in the drive for an 18-yard score, cutting the Zane Trace lead to 14-6 with 1:19 on the first.
With 9:14 left in the second quarter, Jayden Thacker scored from 2 yards out to cap off an 80-yard scoring drive, cutting the Zane Trace lead to 14-12.
Levi Gullion then gave Piketon a 20-14 lead with 4:01 to go in the half as he scored from 7 yards out. Zane Trace then connected on a 30-yard field goal, as time expired in the first half as Piketon led 20-17 at the intermission.
After the Pioneer defense forced a turnover on the first Piketon drive of the second half, they then later scored from a yard out on 4th-and-goal, as the Pioneers took a 24-20 lead.
With 10:10 left to go in the game Zane Brownfield came away with an interception on a fake punt, giving Piketon the ball at midfield. Gullion then found Camren Loar for a 42-yard gain before he scampered in from 8 yards to give Piketon a 28-24 lead with 9:57 left in the game.
Piketon would then force a Zane Trace punt on the next possession taking over at their own 38 with 8:35 left. Piketon would then run some time off the clock and get inside the Pioneer 10 yard line with 2:22 left.
The Redstreaks couldn’t convert on 4th-and-goal, as they turned the ball over on downs with 2:16 left. The Piketon defense stood tough on the next Zane Trace possession as the Pioneers would face third and 16 with nine seconds left. Camren Loar then came away with an interception as time expired to give the Redstreaks a thrilling 28-24 victory to improve to 4-0. More details, statistics and interviews will run in the follow-up story.
