When Piketon and Zane Trace meet on the gridiron it is always a battle for the entire 48 minutes. Friday night was no different, as the Redstreaks defeated the Pioneers 28-24 in a thriller to open up SVC play.
“Just a great win ... a great win by the boys," said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion. "They never quit and just kept fighting. We needed to be tested, and we were tested tonight. Defensively, we made plays when we needed those two interceptions in the end when we were down 3-0 turnover-wise. So to keep battling and keep fighting, it showed our senior leadership to keep going.”
Zane Trace received the opening kick and started the game at the 28-yard line. The Pioneers would then use the ground game to get into Piketon territory at the 49-yard line. Zane Trace continued to move the ball down the field setting up a first-and-goal. Blake Phillips then scored from a yard out giving Zane Trace a 7-0 lead with 5:48 left in the first quarter.
It wasn’t the start Piketon hoped for, as they fumbled on the kickoff and Zane Trace recovered at the 9-yard line, giving the Pioneers first-and-goal again. A penalty would move the Pioneers back to the 19-yard line on second down. Zane Trace quarterback Ben Nichols then connected with Daniel Barnhart for a 19-yard touchdown giving the Pioneers a 14-0 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Piketon would start the next drive at their own 24-yard line. The Redstreaks quickly moved the ball into Pioneer territory. A few plays later, Levi Gullion found Johnny Burton for an 18-yard score to get the Redstreaks on the board, cutting the Pioneer lead to 14-6 with 1:19 left in the first.
Piketon would force a punt on the next defensive possession, taking over at their own 20-yard line with 10:19 left in the second quarter. Three plays later, Piketon moved the ball 65 yards down the field to the Zane Trace 15. Another three plays later, Jayden Thacker scored from 2 yards out making it 14-12 in favor of Zane Trace with 9:14 left in the half.
Piketon defense then forced another stop on the next Pioneer possession and would take over at their own 9-yard line with 5:28 in the half. The Redstreaks then went 91 yards in one minute and 27 seconds, as Gullion gave Piketon a 20-14 lead on a 7 yard quarterback keeper with 4:01 in the half.
Zane Trace then cut the Piketon lead to 20-17 as they connected on a 30 yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
“At the start of the game, I was a little uneasy. But I knew they couldn’t stop our offense, and we could only stop ourselves, and as the game went on we started getting more and more confidence,” said quarterback Levi Gullion.
Piketon started the second half with the ball, but with 10:22 in the third quarter Zane Trace came away with an interception taking over at the 44-yard line. The Pioneers used a four minute and 11 second drive, as they scored from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to take a 24-20 lead.
Zane Trace then forced their third turnover of the game on the ensuing drive, intercepting another pass and taking over at their own 9-yard line with 4:10 left in the third. The Pioneers then moved the ball to the 37 yard line, as the quarter came to a close. Zane Trace would face a third-and-eight with 10:21 left in the game. The Redstreaks' defense then forced an incomplete pass, forcing what they thought would be a punt. However, Zane Trace faked the punt and Piketon came away with a momentum boosting play as Zane Brownfield intercepted the pass and gave the Redstreaks the ball at midfield with 10:10 left in the game.
“We knew we had to get a stop - whether that meant turnover, turnover on downs or a punt. We went in with the mindset of them faking a punt, and we have to play defense. We went in there with that mindset and got the turnover. Our defense started playing with more intensity and the momentum flipped,” said Brownfield.
“That was huge. We haven’t even seen that play. For him (Brownfield) to do that was good, and he’s a kid that’s aware of what’s going on,” mentioned Coach Gullion about Brownfield's interception.
Piketon struck quickly, needing two plays to find the end zone. Gullion connected with Camren Loar for a 42-yard gain. Then Gullion found the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run to give Piketon a 28-24 lead with 9:57 left in the game.
Piketon used the momentum on their next defensive drive, quickly forcing a Pioneer punt and taking over at their own 38-yard line with 8:35 left in the game.
Piketon moved the ball into Pioneer territory but faced a fourth-down-and-seven. Gullion then found Loar towards the sidelines for the fourth down conversion to keep the drive alive.
“They were triple teaming him (Loar) over there, and I was like I have to be patient. Camren moved closer to the sidelines, and I snuck it in there,” said Levi Gullion.
Piketon moved the ball inside the Pioneer 10-yard line but would face a fourth and-goal a few plays later. The Redstreaks couldn’t convert on fourth down, as they turned it over giving the Pioneers the ball at the 8-yard line with 2:16 left in the game. The Pioneers converted on a fourth-and-two to keep the drive alive with just under a minute left. On the last play of the game, Loar intercepted Zane Trace’s pass, as time expired giving the Redstreaks a 28-24 victory to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Scioto Valley Conference.
Statistically Gullion was 18-of-27 passing for 236 yards and touchdown. Loar had 8 receptions for 145 yards and an interception on defense. Johnny Burton had 5 receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Kydan Potts caught 4 passes for 50 yards, and Brent McGuire had a catch for 7 yards.
Gullion also ran the ball 19 times for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jayden Thacker had 3 carries for 12 yards and a touchdown. Zane Brownfield had an interception on defense. Piketon tallied 383 yards of offense in the game.
Piketon had 21 first downs, and Zane Trace had 18. Piketon was 1-of-2 on fourth down conversions, while Zane Trace was 2-of-2. The Redstreaks were 2-of-4 on two-point attempts. The Pioneers were penalized 7 times for 65 yards, while the Redstreaks were penalized 2 times for 10 yards.
Up next for the Redstreaks is a rivalry game as they travel to Chillicothe and take on Unioto.
“We have to come into this week with the same attitude we had last week. Every practice has to be going as hard, as we can run everywhere, and be disciplined come practice time next week,” said Gullion.
