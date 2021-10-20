The annual Scioto Valley Conference cross country meet took place at Westfall High School on Saturday, Oct. 16, where Piketon runners produced several strong individual performances.
In the high school girls competition, Piketon junior Kenzie Mays led the charge for her team by bringing home seventh out of 46 total runners, completing the course in a time of 21:54.88. Kenzie's sister, Kalynn, was the next Lady Redstreak across the line, ending 38th in 28:14.56. Addison Johnson finished 43rd in 30:45.29, followed by seniors Taylor Wagner (45th, 32:29.11) and Shelby Carrico (46th, 32:35.75).
Unioto claimed the high school girls team title with a score of 41, narrowly beating the hosting Westfall Lady Mustangs at 47. Huntington took third with 69 points, followed by Zane Trace (fourth, 89), Paint Valley (fifth, 126) and Piketon (sixth, 147).
In the high school boys competition, the team finish was similar in terms of order. Unioto generated a total of 15 points to win it by taking five of the first six spots. Westfall was second at 62, followed by Huntington (third, 94), Zane Trace (fourth, 106), Adena (fifth, 123), and Piketon (sixth, 147).
Individually for Piketon, junior Nate Wadell led the Redstreaks by completing the course 31st in 20:22.2. He was followed by sophomore Josh Richmond (38th, 21:29.55), senior Wyatt Fout (40th, 21:59.43), senior Tyler Sowards (42nd, 22:30.35), and freshman Grayson Roberts (43rd, 23:36.24) to round out the top five runners for the Streaks. They were followed by Gary Richmond (53rd, 24:12.29), Hayden Klinker (57th, 24:50.94), Grayson Klinker (58th, 24:50.95) and Mason Roberts (61st, 25:21.90).
In the junior high girls competition, Piketon seventh grader Layla Kelley ran for fourth overall in 13:55.66. Teammate Sammi McGaughey was 19th in 16:58.34, followed by Cali Anderson in 22nd at 17:36.31.
Piketon did not have any boys running in the junior high competition.
The Piketon High School cross country teams will compete in the Southeast District races on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the University of Rio Grande. The Lady Streaks will run in the Division III girls race at 2 p.m., while the Streaks will compete in the Division II boys race at 4 p.m.
