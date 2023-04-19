Faith Thornsberry

Faith Thornsberry

The Waverly Lady Tigers hosted the Northwest Lady Mohawks Wednesday night in a Southern Ohio Conference tilt falling 10-4.

“They made the plays defensively to win the game and we did not," said Tigers head coach Scott Hayes. “Positives: we hit the ball better and harder and they (Northwest) made some great defensive plays on line drives. The kids kept a positive mindset and stayed together the whole time. And even though the scoreboard is not what we accept, not what we stand for, not what we want, we’re still heading in the right direction and trying to find the chemistry that can put us in position to be competitive in the tournament.”


