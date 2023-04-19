The Waverly Lady Tigers hosted the Northwest Lady Mohawks Wednesday night in a Southern Ohio Conference tilt falling 10-4.
“They made the plays defensively to win the game and we did not," said Tigers head coach Scott Hayes. “Positives: we hit the ball better and harder and they (Northwest) made some great defensive plays on line drives. The kids kept a positive mindset and stayed together the whole time. And even though the scoreboard is not what we accept, not what we stand for, not what we want, we’re still heading in the right direction and trying to find the chemistry that can put us in position to be competitive in the tournament.”
Northwest drew back-to-back walks to lead off the game. A pair of fly outs and a strikeout by Machelle Stewart ended the inning, as the runners would be left stranded. Lexi Smith reached on an error in the bottom of the first inning and would then later score on an error to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Northwest scored on an error to tie the game 1-1, and then on a two-out base hit to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. Waverly would be retired in order in the bottom half.
Northwest scored on an RBI double to extend their lead to 3-1 in the third inning. The Mohawks then added runs on a base hit and walk taking a 5-1 lead. Northwest tacked on two more runs in the inning taking a 7-1 lead.
Waverly scored three runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 7-3. Lexi Smith started the inning off with a single. Faith Thornsberry then tallied an RBI-triple cutting the lead to 7-2. Aubree Fraley then made it back-to-back to back hits as she singled and Thornsberry scored to make it 7-3 after three innings.
Northwest stranded runners on base while Waverly would go down in order in the fourth. The Mohawks scored on an RBI-double and sacrifice fly to take a 9-3 lead in the top of the fifth. Northwest scored their final run of the game on a base hit to take a 10-3 lead.
Machelle Stewart singled for the Tigers in the bottom of the sixth inning but would be left stranded. The Mohawks threatened in the top or the seventh inning, as they loaded the bases with two outs. The Tigers defense then got out of the jam as a groundout ended the threat. Ari Davis singled for the Tigers with an out in the bottom of the seventh. She then scored on an RBI single by Faith Thornsberry to cut the lead to 10-4. The Tigers rally would come up just short as they fell to the Mohawks.
“We’re playing five freshmen. We’re playing everyone, except maybe one player is at a different position than last year," said Hayes. "It’s a matter of putting mistakes behind us and making plays when we have the opportunity and staying mentally tough for seven innings instead of a select four or five and allowing one or two bad innings to beat us.”
Statistically for the Tigers, Thornsberry was 2-3 with a triple, single, 2 RBIs and scored a run. Lexi Smith was 1-4 with a single and a run scored, while Aubree Fraley finished 1-4 with a single and RBI. Machelle Stewart and Ari Davis both singled. Ashlynn Isom scored a run. Stewart pitched 2 ⅓ innings tallying two strikeouts. Smith tallied a pair of strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings in the circle.
The Tigers will look to bounce back Friday against Minford as they travel to take on the Falcons.
