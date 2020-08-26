With the largest amount of players participating in program history, the Eastern Eagles are looking forward to taking flight on the gridiron this fall.
Last year, Eastern finished 4-6 overall and 3-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. League wins came over Notre Dame, Sciotoville East and Green. Eastern coach Scott Tomlison expects his team to take that next step this year.
“We just finished our fifth varsity season, so this will be our sixth. We are no longer a new program. We can’t say that any longer. Those excuses are out the door. We are now an established program,” said Tomlison.
“For the first time ever, we have 40 kids this year. We are finally in the position we want to be in with numbers. Now it is time to quit being .500. We need to take the next step to win a conference championship and get some playoff wins. We believed this year’s team would be the one to do it. With the players we have returning, the coaching staff and I expected to make the playoffs before they said everyone would make it this year. We also expect to contend for the conference championship.”
More than half of the roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores, but some of those sophomores played integral roles last year as freshmen.
“We started four or five freshmen last year. They are all back. They are much bigger and much stronger,” said Tomlison. “The good thing is that they have 10 games under their belt, and they put the work in during the offseason in the weight room. They don’t look like freshmen any more.”
The depth on the roster will allow some players to play offense or defense only, rather than playing on both sides of the ball all of the time.
“Last year the same 13 or 14 kids had to play both sides of the ball. This year half of our starters will either play offense or defense only,” said Tomlison. “A lot of our bigger boys will either be on the offensive line or defensive line. They won’t have to jump back and forth, so they can save their legs until for the end of the game.”
Although the Eagles didn’t have any freshmen locked into starting roles at the time of the interview, Tomlison said there were several who will be in the rotation.
Offensively and defensively, Logan Clemmons led the charge. Last season he finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing and 900 yards receiving. He also led the defense with 84 tackles.
“Logan has some colleges talking to him. He was supposed to visit Youngstown State before the COVID hit. He has several Division II schools looking at him,” said Tomlison. “Logan didn’t get to go to any summer camps this year to show them that he got stronger and added 15 pounds of muscle from working in the weight room.”
Senior Dillion Mattox will return at running back and linebacker.
“People didn’t get to see a whole of Dillion last year. He missed the early games with a foot injury. Then Dillion came back and then our quarterback got hurt, so Dillion was thrown into the quarterback position, which he wasn’t real comfortable with. I don’t think people realize that Dillion is one of the best running backs in the area when he is healthy,” said Tomlison.
Junior Wyatt Hines will return as the team’s quarterback.
“Wyatt Hines has been a starter since his freshman year. He played five games as a freshman and got hurt. He played five games as a sophomore and got hurt. Wyatt hasn’t had a full season under his belt to put up numbers. He still threw for 1,400 yards last year in half of a season,” said Tomlison. “If he can stay healthy, he is bigger and stronger. He should put up some great numbers.”
Hines will have all his receivers available from last year, including Logan Clemmons, Devon Conley, Bryce Myers and Gage Denny. Myers has grown into a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver.
“Last year, it was Bryce’s first time to get in the rotation. He was still finding his way. This year from what we have seen in practice, Bryce is so much stronger and faster. He is catching everything. We will see more out of him,” said Tomlison. “Devon Conley was an all-conference receiver as a sophomore last year. He will be starting on the outside. Gage Denny had a good season last year during his first year of playing football. He will be starting in the slot.”
Several freshmen are pushing for playing time, particularly Teagan Werner, another speedy receiver.
For the skill players to do their jobs, the linemen must be ready to block. Tomlison is thrilled with the size and strength he has on the line, which is dominated by sophomores.
“We are sophomore heavy on our line this year. We have a 335-pound defensive tackle in Malik Harris, who can move and is strong in the weight room. Jacob Johnson is a 300-pound tackle who has good footwork and can move. K.J. Reinsmith started as a freshman linebacker. Now he is up to 260, so we moved him down to the defensive line,” said Tomlison.
“Kyle Beasley, a junior middle linebacker, will be one of our leaders this year. He has started since his freshman year and is up to 220 pounds. He’s a very strong kid in the weight room. I expect him to lead the middle of our defense.”
Mattox will also be a leader at linebacker, as well as senior defensive end Matt Conley who sat out last season with a knee injury. Senior Jake Tribby will take the other defensive end spot. Clemmons will use his speed at safety.
Tomlison is relieved to have depth this year, saying, “That’s always the key at a small school, but it won’t hurt as much this year. In the past, we had 22 kids on the roster. That hurt. This year we can take a hit here and there with our depth. We can overcome those injuries now. That’s why schools with numbers win. I hope we are over our growing pains and keep our numbers above 40.”
When asked about the long layoff from sports, Tomlison feels that might be one reason behind the surge in players.
“Football was the first thing they could do. On the first day of practice, we had 42 kids. That’s never happened here,” said Tomlison. “On the first day back, some of our seniors were surprised with how the underclassmen progressed. We have 11 guys on defense and 11 guys on offense who will get after it in practice. That’s how you get better. We have competitions at every level.”
Since football returned, Tomlison said he and his coaching staff made sure the players knew they could talk to any of them about anything.
“Mental health is declining because of the pandemic. We had two conversations with our kids,” said Tomlison. “We told them if they need someone to talk to, come to us. The return to school and sports is needed for mental health. I think the state of Ohio is understanding that.”
The Eagles will start the season with their lone non-conference game, heading to Greenfield McClain. The next five games will be played in the SOC I.
“The two teams we are worried about are Northwest and Symmes Valley. Northwest has numbers. That will always be tough to compete with in the small school division. At Symmes Valley, Rusty Webb does a good job. He has a lot of championships under his belt. With those two teams, we know we always have to bring our best game,” said Tomlison.
“I did see Notre Dame’s numbers are up. They are well-coached, so I expect them to be improved. East and Green have new coaches, so I don’t know what they will have.”
Utlimately, the Eagles will control their own destiny.
“I love what we have,” said Tomlison. If we take care of business and do what we are supposed to do, we will be in the battle for the conference championship.”
