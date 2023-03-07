Tigers see boys wrestling season end at district tourney By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor Julie Billings Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alex Tolliver Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waverly Tigers had four wrestlers qualify for the boys district competition at Steubenville this past weekend.They included three-time qualifier and sectional champ Davey Adkins, two-time qualifier Dallas Downs and freshmen Billy Miller and Alex Tolliver.Unfortunately for the Tigers, according to coach Scott Green, the only wrestler to win a match was Tolliver. That came in the consolation round where he won by decision 9-3.“That’s big for a freshman,” Green said.Waverly will lose one wrestler to graduation, CJ Tolliver, the older brother of Alex. CJ Tolliver had a strong season, but he lost in the sectional tournament due to an injury. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Games And Toys Julie Billings Author email Follow Julie Billings Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
