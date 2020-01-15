In a game that took four extra minutes to decide it, the Waverly Tigers made two very important defensive plays — a stop at the end of regulation to keep the game tied and a big defensive stop in overtime to secure the win Tuesday night. The Tigers outlasted the visiting Valley Indians 63-61 and to improve to 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the SOC.
“We came out and I felt that we didn’t have a whole lot of energy and intensity. And the spot that we are in in this league and this point in the season, that is the most disappointing thing, because you're fighting for a league championship," said Waverly head coach Travis Robertson.
"At this point, we should be hungry, and we come out here and go through the motions. Give credit to Valley because they outplayed us on the offensive side, outplayed us on the defensive side, and in loose balls. So, you have to give them credit. Fortunately for us, we were able to squeak this one out, but it was ugly.”
Will Futhey led the Tigers with six first quarter points, as the Tigers jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one. After Valley cut Waverly’s lead to 16-13 with 5:56 to play in the second quarter, the Tigers used an 11-4 run late in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead. The Tigers would then lead 29-20 at the half.
The Tigers jumped out to a 38-27 advantage with 2:41 to play in the third, and then a 42-32 lead after the third. With a Waverly holding a 54-47 lead and less than three minutes to play in regulation, Valley hit three triples and used a 9-2 run to tie the game at 56-56 with 52.2 play. After a Tiger turnover with just 19.4 left to play in regulation, the Tigers' defense would then step up and make a defensive stop of their own to keep the game all square, as the teams would head to an overtime period.
Waverly would start the overtime period on a 6-0 run before the Indians countered back with five points of their own, as the Tigers led 62-61 with 42.6 to play in overtime. Zeke Brown then grabbed an important rebound and connected on a free throw with 12.3 to go giving Waverly a 63-61 lead. With one possession left to play in the game, the Waverly defense stepped up once more forcing a contested three, stopping the Indians and securing a 63-61 win.
Six of the seven points in the overtime period all came in the post, and the Tigers got stops when they most needed them.
“We went to the post, and we were able to score at the rim and ultimately got a couple stops when we needed them at the end. We're very fortunate to win that one,” said Robertson.
Waverly was 26-of-53 from the field and 11-of-16 from the free throw line. The Tigers also forced 13 Valley turnovers, while committing eight of their own. A difference in the game was Valley hit 11 threes, while all of Waverly’s points came inside the three-point line.
“We had zero threes tonight, and they made 11," said Robertson. "That's a big difference.”
Individually, Trey Robertson led the Tigers with 19 points and five assists, while Will Futhey scored 14 along with a team high seven rebounds. Tanner Smallwood was also in double figures, scoring 11 points. Zeke Brown scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds, while Michael Goodman scored eight points and dished out four assists. Mark Stulley rounded out the scoring with two points.
Up next for Waverly, the Tigers head to Portsmouth West to face off with the Senators to start round two of SOC play Friday night.
