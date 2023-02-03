Helphenstine drive

Eastern senior Kelsey Helphenstine heads toward the basket after getting a steal during the second half of Thursday night’s game. She played limited minutes due to a recent ankle injury.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Looking to get a Southern Ohio Conference Division II win to close out the regular season Thursday night, the Eastern Lady Eagles fell short to the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks 56-36.

It seemed like Northwest couldn’t miss in the first quarter. Daria Compton led the attack, scoring 10 of her team’s 22 points. Four minutes in, Northwest held a 14-7 advantage. Eastern freshman Laken Gullett made off with a steal and fed it to Madison Shuler for a bucket. Later, Gullett had another steal and fast break basket. Cylie Weaver finished the scoring for Eastern in the quarter with a pair of free throws. Eastern remained within seven, 22-15.


