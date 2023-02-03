Looking to get a Southern Ohio Conference Division II win to close out the regular season Thursday night, the Eastern Lady Eagles fell short to the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks 56-36.
It seemed like Northwest couldn’t miss in the first quarter. Daria Compton led the attack, scoring 10 of her team’s 22 points. Four minutes in, Northwest held a 14-7 advantage. Eastern freshman Laken Gullett made off with a steal and fed it to Madison Shuler for a bucket. Later, Gullett had another steal and fast break basket. Cylie Weaver finished the scoring for Eastern in the quarter with a pair of free throws. Eastern remained within seven, 22-15.
Gullett continued to make off with steals and Weaver continued to get to the foul line and make her freebies in the second quarter. Northwest had the opening possession, only to see Gullett steal the ball and get it to Weaver who drew a foul and buried both of her free throws, cutting the lead to five. Weaver added two more freebies on Eastern’s next possession, 24-19. The Lady Mohawks scored the next five points to move ahead by 10. Then Gullett drained a three-pointer. Gullet had two more steals before the half ended and added three more points. Weaver added a free throw on the final possession. Eastern trailed by nine, 35-26, at the break.
Opening the third quarter with another steal and bucket, Gullett cut the Northwest lead down to seven. But the Lady Mohawks responded with a run of nine straight points before Weaver could drive and draw a foul, swishing two more free throws. Weaver had a steal and an old-fashioned three point play. Gullett had another steal later, but no points came out of it. At the end of the third quarter, Northwest led 51-36.
Gullett had the only field goal for Eastern, connecting on a three-pointer. Eastern senior Kelsey Helphenstine had a steal as well. Both teams allowed non-starters to finish out the game on the floor, as Northwest took the 56-36 win.
In the loss, Weaver led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, connecting on 12-of-13 free throws. Gullett added 15 points and finished her night with 11 steals. Ironically, both of those players scored those same amounts in the 60-38 loss to South Webster on Monday.
“Laken has grown a lot since the beginning of the season. Her court vision is getting better offensively and defensively. That’s only going to be a good thing for us in the coming years. Laken and Cylie both play hard,” Eastern coach Darren King said.
“We can’t find that extra person to step in and join those two. We talk about effort and rebounding. We were atrocious rebounders tonight. We talked about boxing out, but we just didn’t do it.”
The Lady Eagles have been missing the presence of their lone senior, Kelsey Helphenstine, who played limited minutes due to an ankle injury sustained on Jan. 23 against Waverly.
“I told her (Kelsey) when I took her out that this game doesn’t mean anything. ‘I know it is your Senior Night, but we have a tournament game on Feb. 15.’ That hurt us not having her 100 percent. She’s a good defender out front on our 1-3-1 and our 2-3. She’s quick, and when she’s healthy, she can anticipate some of those passes and finish,” King said. “I hate it for Kelsey that it didn’t turn out like we wanted it to for her (with a win on Senior Night).”
The Eastern Lady Eagles of Pike County will travel to Eastern Reedsville to take on the Lady Eagles of Meigs County on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in a Division IV sectional final matchup.
