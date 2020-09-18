Tuesday was a historic night in Western High School athletics as the Indians hosted their first-ever home high school soccer game.
Western ultimately lost the game 9-1 to the visiting Piketon Redstreaks after fighting through a very competitive first half. With about eight minutes left in that opening half, Piketon held a 2-1 lead. Sean Kerns had produced the goal for Western. The Redstreaks scored with about five minutes left, pushing it to 3-1.
In the second half, the Redstreaks produced 16 shots and scored six more times. Keeper Jace Foster recorded a pair of saves to bring his total to four for the evening.
Western had five shots in the second half, while goalie Jared Reinsmith produced seven saves. Hayleigh Thompson also provided a non-goalie save for the Indians. Many of Piketon’s second-half goals came on long kicks. The two teams were competitive, pushing the ball up and down the field.
Even though they were frustrated with the loss, the Indians had an opportunity that many student athletes have not had in years past. The sport of soccer appears to be growing in popularity in the western end of Pike County.
“Obviously, having soccer was a foreign thought when I was in school. It is very cool. We are in year two and building it by getting some younger kids involved,” said Western Varsity Assistant Coach Jason Claytor. “The more opportunities these kids have, the better — whatever sport it is. I’m glad that soccer is a sport that you can play 11 kids at once, which means you can get a lot of kids involved. That’s exciting.”
It was a start from scratch effort, led by Tim Remington, Claytor and Andrew Bauer, as the team first formed one season ago.
“Our kids have had no pee wee program. They have started within the last two years. Most of these kids didn’t play last year. It is all new to them. We are learning on the fly. Sometimes it is ugly, but that is just lack of them knowing where they need to be,” said Claytor.
“Our facilities are nice for just starting. We have some tweaks planned to make it better. Coach (Remington) and I are definitely glad we can get a home game in. We have one more scheduled this year.”
Claytor also said the effort against Piketon was a vast improvement from the first meeting of the year on Aug. 26.
“Scoreboard aside, we played Piketon earlier in the year (13-1 loss) and it wasn’t competitive at all. Tonight for a half, it was extremely competitive. Our kids are getting better, as long as they don’t get frustrated by what the scoreboard says. We try to preach that the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story. They enjoy it and have fun,” said Claytor. “I’m proud as we can be of every one of these kids. We are trending in the right direction. It is early. We had a good crowd and Piketon had a good crowd. For this being our first home game, we would have liked to have it read a little differently, but we will take it.”
Scoring for Piketon in the 9-1 win included Noah Nichols, 3 goals (Hat Trick) and 2 assists; Gabe Morgensen, 3 goals (Hat Trick); Hyunwoo Yang, 2 goals (Brace); and Samuel Bartosek, 1 goal. Foster had two collections to go along with his four saves in the goal.
The Redstreaks went back to work the next night with a 2-1 victory over Leesburg Fairfield, improving their record to 5-1.
“It was an amazing team effort. Every man did their job,” said Piketon coach Eric Nichols. “The win would not have been possible without a true team effort.”
Scoring for the Redstreaks included Samuel Bartosek, 1 goal; Hyunwoo Yang, 1 goal, 1 assist; and Noah Nichols, 1 assist. Jace Foster recorded five saves.
The Indians traveled to Leesburg Fairfield Thursday night and were defeated 6-2 to conclude the week.
The Redstreaks will travel to Westfall on Monday evening, while the Indians will head to Ironton St. Joseph Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.